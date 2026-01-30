Celebrity Tributes for Catherine O’Hara: Hollywood Reacts to Actress’ Heartbreaking Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara cemented her legacy in Hollywood long ago, and her fans and peers are paying tribute to the late 71-year-old actress. Among the most touching statements was from her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin, whom Catherine honored at his Walk of Fame induction ceremony in 2023.

Read the celebrity tributes for Catherine as Hollywood reacts to the veteran actress’ death.

Macaulay Culkin

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more,” Macaulay wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Pedro Pascal

“Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful,” Pedro captioned an Instagram post in honor of his late The Last of Us co-star. “There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara.”

Justin Theroux

“Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed,” Justin wrote next to a photo of his late Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star’s chair from the set.

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie penned a lengthy tribute to Instagram, which began with, “So grateful I got to tell her what she meant to me- how she inspired me, shaped my sense of humour and understanding of the work we do, that she was the pinnacle of greatness to me.”

Alongside a headshot of Catherine, Melanie’s caption continued, “I’m sure every actor she met told her similar things. She did not behave as though she’d heard it a million times, she listened and accepted it with grace and with and tremendous kindness. Thank you to @jasonreitman for inviting me to do the Film Independent LACMA reading where I got to work with my hero and witness her genius first hand. It was incredible to watch her work and be in her presence. I’ll never forget a minute of it. That day, and again on an overlapping shoot day on Away We Go, I saw her be nothing short of wonderful to every single person she encountered, from the director to the PAs. When people say someone ‘lit up a room,’ this is what they mean.”

“She was radiant; it was kind of otherworldly. Her talent was singular,” Melanie concluded. “There’s been nobody like her before and there won’t be again. What a genius. What a beautiful person. My heart is with her family and dear friends who adored her.”

Michael Buble

Michael shared a photo of Catherine to his Instagram. He wrote in his caption, “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it. Catherine O’Hara was one of a kind. A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can’t fully put into words.”

“She wasn’t just a legendary artist, actor and comedian,” Michael continued. “She was an ambassador for Canada in the truest sense: brilliant, fearless, deeply original, and so full of humanity. She made the world laugh, but she also made people feel seen. As an artist, she inspired me more than she’ll ever know. She set the bar for what it means to represent your country with excellence and grace and all without ever losing warmth or humility.”

Michael concluded his caption with, “My heart is broken for her family, her loved ones, and everyone who adored her, both here in Canada and around the world. If you’re grieving this loss, you’re not alone. We’re all holding a piece of this sadness together. Rest easy, Catherine. Thank you for everything.”