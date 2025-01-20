Is Carrie Underwood a Republican? What She’s Said Over the Years

Image Credit: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood has performed at Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration. Find out if she’s a Republican below!

Is Carrie Underwood a Republican?

It is unknown whether Carrie is a Republican or not. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Carrie shared: “I feel like more people try to pin me places politically. I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Did Carrie Underwood Vote for Trump?

It is unknown if Carrie voted for Trump. Prior to her performance at the presidential inauguration, she expressed to USA TODAY: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Who is Carrie Underwood’s Husband?

Carrie’s husband is former hockey player, Mike Fisher. The love birds first met in 2008, thanks to Carrie’s bass player, who set up their introduction during her meet-and-greet backstage. Being that Mike was from Canada, the two had a long-term relationship for many years. In 2009, the two got engaged, and in 2010, they got married in Georgia, according to Women’s Health Magazine. The couple moved to Nashville in 2011.

Does Carrie Underwood Have Kids?

Carrie shares two sons with her husband. Carrie’s son Isaiah Michael Fisher is currently 10 years old. When he was born, Carrie took to social media to share: “Tiny hands and tiny feet. God has blessed us with an amazing gift. Welcome to the world, sweet angel.” In 2019, her son at the age of four joined her on tour, and she shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “He’s such as people guy. So he’s living the dream.” When Isaiah turned 5, he sang on Carrie’s Christmas album, Gift, according to ABC. In 2021, the proud mom took to Instagram to share: “I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey.”

The singer announced her second pregnancy while she co-hosted the CMAs in 2018. She shared pictures of her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, now 6, on social media when he was a baby, and captioned the post: “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changes. Life is good.” She praised the young boy online in 2021 and wrote: “Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy.”