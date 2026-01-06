Cardi B got her famous cutting-edge personality as a native New York City kid. Born in Washington Heights and raised in the South Bronx, the rapper was raised by her hard-working mother and father. Though they divorced, Cardi has credited her parents as her “blessings.”

Here is everything to know about Cardi’s parents and her childhood with them.

Who Is Cardi B’s Father?

Cardi’s father is named Carlos Almánzar, and he is from the Dominican Republic. Upon moving to New York City, Carlos worked as a cab driver.

In January 2026, a social media user tweeted a screenshot of a baseless claim against Carlos that appeared to have been generated by Grok, X.com’s AI chatbot. The tweet read, “Cardi B’s father, Carlos Almanzar, was convicted of attempted rape in 1993, per Nassau County records. He served 5 years. The charge is real, not a fake accusation to smear Cardi. Check the court docs — public record doesn’t lie.”

Grok ran a fact check on the tweet. The result read, “Based on my latest review of public records and sources, there is no verifiable evidence that Cardi B’s father, Carlos Almanzar, is a sex offender. Past rumors appear unfounded, as denied by Cardi. If an earlier Grok response implied otherwise, it was inaccurate — apologies for any confusion.”

Cardi also weighed in on the chatter, slamming the false rumors about her dad. She tweeted a direct response to the original user who shared the allegation. “First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is a immigrant from the Dominican Republic [sic],” she tweeted. “He would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!!”

“I don’t know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those real mugshots, real evidence, AND REAL cases for rape,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist continued. “Stop playing wit me and my family and leave me the f*k alone fr before I start some s**t today [sic].”

Who Is Cardi B’s Mother?

Cardi’s mom is Clara, and she is of Trinidadian mixed descent. Clara used to work as a cashier, according to multiple outlets. Per the “WAP” hitmaker, Clara was a strict parent while raising her in New York and did not approve of her past stripping career.

During a 2023 discussion with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, Cardi said she believed her mother was strict to protect her from growing up too fast.

“I always wanted to be what my mom didn’t let me be,” the rapper explained. “I wanted to wear small shirts and have my belly out and wear little kitty heels. … I think she didn’t want me to grow up so fast, because the kids around my neighborhood grew up fast. That’s why my mom was always scared. There was teen pregnancy all around us. She was just being a mom.”

How Is Cardi B’s Relationship With Her Parents?

Cardi has a positive relationship with her parents. Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, in 2018, the “I Like It” hitmaker called her mom and dad her “biggest blessings” in an Instagram video.

“I’ve been blessed since birth,” she said. “Because of my parents. Like those are my biggest blessings and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them.”