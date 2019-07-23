How To Copy Cara Delevingne’s Perfect Frizz-Free Bun & 10 More Stars Rocking The Easy Updo

A bun is my go-to in the hot summer weather, and Cara’s stylist is breaking down exactly how to copy her look.

Cara Delevingne, 26, looked white hot in a lace dress for her panel of Carnival Row during San Diego Comic Con on July 20. Her hair was pulled into a sleek, chic bun, and now her stylist Mara Roszak is breaking down the exact style! Her bun was sculptural and modern, but it’s easy to do it yourself! Mara used Biolage products to get the look.

She first applied Biolage Smoothing Shine Milk on damp hair to prep it for a frizz free blowout. She then brushed Cara’s hair back from her ace, gathering it tightly on the top of her head into a high pony. “To get the perfect high pony with no bumps, it takes a few tries, just keep brushing, smoothing, and pulling until it’s all in one tight elastic,” she told us. Then Mara took the tail of the ponytail and twisted it to create a 1/2 loop, with the ends sticking out of one side. Pin in place. To keep the style perfect, she used Biolage Freeze Fix Humidity Resistant Hairspray ALL over the head. To further lock the style and smooth fly aways, Mara sprayed a bit of the hairspray on her fingers and patted down any frizzy areas.

You don’t need a ton of products to get a cool look — just the right ones! We’re also loving her blue cat eye liner!

Whether you love Cara's cool, chic bun or prefer a messy style, the updo will always be trending!