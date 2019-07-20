See Pic
Angelina Jolie Rocks A Sexy LBD As She Surprises Fans At Comic Con For Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Angelina Jolie has officially joined the Marvel universe and she looked like a goddess while making her entrance at Comic Con. She wore a sexy black dress as she spoke about her role in ‘The Eternals.’

Angelina Jolie surprised everyone in Hall H at Comic Con on July 20 when she showed up for the press call for Marvel’s The Eternals. There had been lots of speculation that she had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she made it official as she  strode onstage for MCU’s presentation in a little black dress. The one-shouldered, knee-length number was fitted to her trim frame and featured a large keyhole cutout on her left shoulder. Angie, 44, wore her hair back in a tight high volume pony tail, allowing her gorgeous face to shine.

“I’m so excited to be here!  I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family,” Angelina told the packed hall. “We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard.”

Marvel has chosen director Chloé Zhao to helm the blockbuster, which also stars Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani , Brian Tyree Henry,  Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee. Angelina was the last cast member announced so when she came out the entire hall went nuts. The film is about 35,000-year-old aliens who look human but have superpowers including flight, teleportation, mind control, superhuman strength, speed and shape-shifting. They defend the Earth from outside threats. Angelina will be playing the character of Thena.

Angelina Jolie thrills the audience at the 2019 Marvel Comic Con presentation by announcing she’s joined their upcoming MCU film ‘The Eternals.’ (Splash News)

The film already has an official release date of Nov. 6, 2020. With Angie’s star power and the Marvel name and story behind it, The Eternals is sure to be another blockbuster for  MCU.