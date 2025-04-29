Canada Election Results — Pierre Poilievre vs. Mark Carney: Meet New Prime Minister

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Canada has elected its new prime minister after former PM Justin Trudeau resigned as the leader of the country’s Liberal Party earlier this year. Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre faced off with the Liberal Party’s Mark Carney, and one walked away in victory.

Below, find out who won the Canadian election of 2025.

Who Is Pierre Poilievre?

Poilievre has served as the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party since 2022. Previously, he served as a member of Parliament for Carleton from 2004 to 2025.

Who Is Mark Carney?

Carney is the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, and he’s been a member of Parliament for Nepean.

Who Won the Canadian Election?

Carney won the 2025 Canadian election, and he delivered a victory speech to supporters while Poilievre conceded his defeat. Carney didn’t pull any punches while calling out American President Donald Trump.

“As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country,” Carney said. “But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never ever happen. … We are over the shock of the American betrayal but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves. And above all we have to take care of each other.”

Who Votes in Canadian Elections?

Similar to the United States, Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years of age and registered to vote can participate in elections.

Why Did Trudeau Resign as Prime Minister?

In March, Trudeau announced his resignation. While addressing the country, the now-former PM alleged that Canada’s Parliament had “been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history.”

“If I have one regret, particularly as we approach this election — well, probably many regrets that I will think of — But I do wish we’d been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country so that people could simply choose a second choice, or a third choice on the same ballot,” Trudeau added.