ByteDance’s Apps: Capcut, Lemon 8 & More Aside From TikTok

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

TikTok was banned and restored within the same weekend. Find out what other apps owned by ByteDance, are in limbo below.

Why Was TikTok Banned in the U.S.?

TikTok was banned in the U.S. due to security concerns. Being that a Chinese-based company, ByteDance, owns the popular app, lawmakers were worried that the Chinese government could allegedly use the app as a means for spying on American citizens and stealing their data. It was officially banned on January 19, 2025 however, users were unable to scroll or upload content already a day before the ban went into effect. Users were met with the following message when they tried to use the app: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned! In the meantime, you can still log in to download your data.”

Soon after, TikTok was restored and users received a new widespread message that stated: “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.” On Sunday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that he will use his executive order powers to: “Extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations,” according to CNN. The extension will possibly last 90 days so that a long-term deal can be worked on. Trump is hoping for a 50-50 joint deal, which would include one American owner, along with ByteDance’s owner.

What Other Apps Does ByteDance Have?

Bytedance owns CapCut, Lemon 8, Gauth, Hypic, Lark, Melolo, Fizzo, Tokopedia and Marvel Snap, according to NewsWeek.

Was CapCut Banned Too?

The editing app CapCut is dark, despite TikTok being restored over the weekend. When users attempt to log on, they get the following message: “Sorry CapCut isn’t available right now. A law banning CapCut has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use CapCut for now. Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned!” At the moment, CapCut’s possible return is in the air. Instagram in the meantime, announced Edits, which is its new editing service.