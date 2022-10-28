Bryce Harper’s Wife: Meet Kayla Varner, The Phillies Player’s Spouse Of Over 5 Years

Bryce Harper, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to the 2022 World Series, married his high school sweetheart Kayla Varner in 2016

Kayla was a college athlete who played soccer at Ohio State University

The young couple welcomed a son in 2019 and a daughter in 2020

Bryce Harper has had such an incredible 2022 post season for the Philadelphia Phillies, including securing their World Series spot with a two-run home run in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, that fans are starting to call him “Mr. October.” Even the original Mr. October, baseball legend Reggie Jackson, weighed in, telling NBC Sports, “I’m looking forward to seeing him play, he’s a special player.”

That’s not the only icon the Las Vegas native has been compared to, as he was being touted on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2009 at the age of 16 as the “LeBron James of baseball.” He certainly lived up to that reputation with his groundbreaking career and his 13-year/$330M contract. Bryce could be MLB’s first No. 1 draft pick to win Rookie of the Year, MVP and a title if the Phillies bring home the World Series win.

While all eyes will be on the superstar right fielder/designated hitter during the championship games, his adorable wife, Kayla Varner, is sure to be watching as well. Bryce’s high school sweetheart has been by his side since the beginning of his career and the pair have welcomed two children together.

“I have an amazing family, I have an amazing wife, two beautiful kids that keep me very humbled and grounded,” Bryce told AM 570 in 2022. “When I leave the field, it’s all about them.” He continued, “My wife takes care of the kids at home. She does a great job at that. She supports me each night, goes to every single game she can … I’m humbled to have a wife and a family like that.”

When Kayla Met Bryce

Back in Nevada, Bryce was attending Las Vegas High School and Kayla at Green Valley High School when they first started dating. Both were all-star athletes in high school, with Bryce already being scouted for baseball and Kayla had led her high school team to a state championship title, per her Brigham Young University bio.

Kayla Was An All-Star Soccer Player

Kayla’s illustrious high school soccer career including being named a national All-American. She then took her athletic talents to Brigham Young University for her first two years in college. She finished up her soccer career at Ohio State University, graduating in 2015.

They Broke Off Their First Engagement

After Bryce got down on one knee to ask for Kayla’s hand in marriage in 2014, the couple were all set to walk down the aisle at the beginning of January in 2015, per The Washington Post. However, it never happened. It was evident something was going on between the couple, as the news source reported they had unfollowed each other on Twitter and their online bios were scrubbed to remove references to one another.

However, Bryce and Kayla couldn’t keep away from each other for long, with a reconciliation by the end of 2015 and a second engagement by July, 2016. Six months later, they made it official by tying the knot on Dec. 16, 2016.

Kayla Is The Proud Mom Of 2 Kids

Kayla and Bryce welcomed their son Krew Aron Harper on Aug. 22, 2019. Less than a year later, the couple were over the moon to announce they were expecting another baby. Their daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper, was born on Nov. 12, 2020.

Kayla & Bryce Are Practicing Mormons

As Kayla and Bryce are both practicing Mormons, the couple were looking to get hitched within a Church of Latter-day Saints-approved temple, according to The Knot. “I dreamt of being sealed in the San Diego Temple, and Bryce agreed that this was the right place for us,” Kayla told the outlet. “Religion was obviously the most important part of our marriage. The temple marriage is very sacred. Our religion is very private, and only certain people can attend the ceremony. So it was really nice to just enjoy that with our immediate family.”