Bryan Kohberger Before the Idaho Murders: Heroin Use Claims & Troubling Past

Bryan Kohberger will serve four consecutive life sentences in prison for the murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. As he sat silently during his July 23, 2025, sentencing, the public learned more about his troubled past when one family member of the four victims mentioned Kohberger’s alleged past heroin use.

Below, learn about Kohberger’s life before his 2025 prison sentencing.

Where Is Bryan Kohberger From?

Kohberger is from Pennsylvania. Many details about his adolescence and home life are unknown.

Where Did Bryan Kohberger Go to College?

Kohberger first attended DeSales University, where he was studying psychology, according to The New York Times. He graduated in 2020, then obtained his master’s degree from the school in criminal justice in 2022. After that, he pursued a PhD in criminology and criminal justice at Washington State University. In late 2022, he applied for an internship with the local police department.

Who Are Bryan Kohberger’s Parents?

Michael Kohberger Jr. and MaryAnn Kohberger are Kohberger’s parents, according to multiple outlets. He also has two older sisters.

Bryan Kohberger’s Past Drug Addiction & Depression

Kohberger previously wrote about his heroin usage, according to The New York Times. When he was 16 years old, Kohberger wrote about depression struggles, and friends claimed he was using drugs after graduating from high school, the publication reported.

In a message reviewed by the NYT, Kohberger wrote he had only used drugs while in a “deep suicidal state.”

Did Bryan Kohberger’s Family Visit Him in Prison?

No, the Kohbergers did not appear to have visited him after he was arrested, nor were they present for most of his court hearings afterward. But Kohberger’s family was seen visiting him the day before his sentencing in July 2025, and they attended his plea deal hearing that month.

Why Did Bryan Kohberger Do it?

After accepting the guilty plea deal in July 2025, Kohberger declined to provide a statement during his sentencing. He has also never revealed any motive behind the four killings.

Earlier that month, Kohberger faced the judge during his plea deal hearing. The judge asked, “Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” to which Kohberger replied, “Yes.”

“Did you on November 13, 2022, enter the residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, with the intent to commit the felony crime of murder?” the judge pressed Kohbeger, to which the latter repeated, “Yes.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).