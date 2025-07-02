Who Is Bryan Kohberger? From PhD Student to Accused Killer in Idaho Murder Case

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bryan Kohberger became the primary suspect in the horrific murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The late collegiates were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022, and Kohberger was accused of killing them despite not having any known connection to them. While the community and entire nation grappled with the case, many couldn’t fathom what the motive was in slaying the students or how Kohberger even fit into the case.

Now that Kohberger has changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, his previously scheduled trial will not take place. But the families of the victims are allowed to read impact statements during his sentencing hearing at the end of July 2025.

Below, learn about Kohberger’s early life, career, education and his alleged involvement in the University of Idaho murder case.

How Old Is Bryan Kohberger?

As of July 2025, Koherger is 30 years old. He was 28 when he was arrested in December 2022.

Where Is Bryan Kohberger From?

Kohberger is from Pennsylvania, according to CNN. He has two older sisters and is the son of parents Michael and MaryAnn Kohberger.

What Is Bryan Kohberger’s Background in Education?

According to multiple outlets, Kohberger was a PhD student at Washington State University, studying criminology. He had just completed a master’s program in criminal justice from the school, where he surveyed criminals about their emotions while committing past crimes.

Did Bryan Kohberger Kill the Idaho Students?

Kohberger entered a guilty plea deal in July 2025, just one month before his trial was set to begin. As a Boise, Idaho, judge addressed him in court, Kohberger was asked if he was guilty of the charges against him.

“Did you … enter the residence … with the intent to commit the felony crime of murder?” Judge Steven Hippler asked Kohberger in the court hearing, with his lawyers seated beside him. “Yes,” Kohberger said.

“Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” the judge also prompted Kohberger, to which the latter replied, “Yes.”

Bryan Kohberger admits to a judge that he is responsible for the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022. #BryanKohberger pic.twitter.com/CU1vmBHoTl — 713 📌 (@713Xjose) July 2, 2025

What Is Bryan Kohberger’s Connection to the Victims?

Kohberger does not appear to have any connection to the victims of the University of Idaho slayings.

What Was Bryan Kohberger’s Motive for Killing the College Students?

A trial between Kohberger and the families of the victims will not take place, so it’s unclear if a motive will ever be disclosed.

How Long Will Bryan Kohberger Be in Jail?

Judge Hippler said Kohberger will be sentenced on July 23, 2025, and since he pleaded guilty to the murders of all four victims, he will serve four consecutive life sentences for the murder of each. Therefore, Kohberger is expected to serve jail time for the rest of his life.