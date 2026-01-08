Bruno Mars’ ‘Romantic’ Tour 2026: Dates, Cities, Ticket Prices & Everything Else You Need to Know

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bruno Mars is going back on tour this year! Nearly a decade after his 24K Magic World Tour, the R&B icon is traveling the globe once again on the 2026 The Romantic Tour, starting this spring. Bruno made the big announcement on January 8 via Instagram, confirming that he’ll be joined by Victorious alum Leon Thomas III, Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét, and RAYE.

Below, get all the details you need to know about Bruno’s highly anticipated 2026 tour.

When Does Bruno Mars’ 2026 Tour Begin?

Bruno’s tour officially kicks off in Las Vegas on April 20, 2026.

How to Get Tickets to Bruno Mars’ Romantic Tour

A presale for tickets is scheduled for January 14, 2026, Bruno confirmed in his Instagram announcement. Fans can sign up for the presale from the time of publication until January 12 via his website, brunomars.com.

How Much Are Bruno Mars 2026 Tour Tickets? Prices

The current U.S. ticket prices for Bruno’s 2026 tour range from $122 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to $316 in Landover, Maryland.

When Does Bruno Mars’ 2026 Album Come Out?

Bruno’s highly anticipated new album, The Romantic, will be released on February 27, 2026.

Which Cities Will Bruno Mars’ Romantic Tour Take Place?

The following list includes the cities where Bruno will perform across the United States.

April 10: Las Vegas

April 14: Glendale, Arizona

April 18: Arlington, Texas

April 22: Houston

April 25: Atlanta

April 29: Charlotte, North Carolina

May 2: Landover, Maryland

May 6: Nashville, Tennessee

May 9: Detroit

May 13: Minneapolis

May 16: Chicago

May 20: Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 21: East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aug. 22: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 29: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 1: Philadelphia

Sept. 5: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sept. 9: Indianapolis

Sept. 12: Tampa, Florida

Sept. 16: New Orleans

Sept. 19: Miami

Sept. 23: San Antonio

Oct. 2: Inglewood, California

Oct. 3: Inglewood, California

Oct. 10: Santa Clara, California

What Other Countries Is Bruno Mars’ Tour Going to?

Bruno will take his The Romantic Tour to multiple countries! He’ll be playing in Toronto on May 23 and 24, Paris on June 20 and 21, Berlin on June 26, Amsterdam on July 4 and 5, Madrid on July 10, Milan on July 14, London on July 18 and 19 and, finally, Vancouver on October 14.