Brooke Rollins’ Children: How Many Kids She Has

Brooke Rollins has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of Agriculture, following the 2024 presidential election in which Trump was declared the next President of the United States, alongside his running mate and now Vice President-elect, J.D. Vance. The former 45th president stated, “As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country. Congratulations Brooke!”

Following the announcement, the 52-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude: “Thank you, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. It will be the honor of my life to fight for America’s farmers and our Nation’s agricultural communities. This is big stuff for a small-town ag girl from Glen Rose, TX — truly the American Dream at its greatest. WHO’S READY TO MAKE AGRICULTURE GREAT AGAIN?”

While Brooke has been active in politics for some time, she also has a personal life outside her career. Learn more about her family life, including whether she is married or has children, below.

Is Brooke Rollins Married?

According to Texas A&M University, Brooke is married to Mark Rollins, and the couple resides in Fort Worth, Texas.

Does Brooke Rollins Have Children?

Per the same outlet, Brooke is a mother of four. Her children enjoy piano lessons, Aggie football games, cattle shows, and baseball games.

What Is Brooke Rollins’ Net Worth?

As of 2024, Brooke Rollins’ net worth is unclear.

What Does the Secretary of Agriculture Do?

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) website, “We provide leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition, and related issues based on public policy, the best available science, and effective management.” The website continues, “We have a vision to provide economic opportunity through innovation, helping rural America to thrive; to promote agriculture production that better nourishes Americans while also helping feed others throughout the world; and to preserve our Nation’s natural resources through conservation, restored forests, improved watersheds, and healthy private working lands.”