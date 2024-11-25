Brooke Rollins’ Husband: What We Know About Her Spouse Mark

Image Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Brooke Rollins has been appointed by Donald Trump to be the next potential U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Now that Rollins could be a part of Trump’s cabinet in 2025, voters want to learn more about her. Many are curious about the Texas native’s background and personal life, including her marriage.

Rollins has a background in law and agriculture, which Trump pointed out in his announcement.

“Brooke was on my 2016 Economic Advisory Council, and did an incredible job during my first term as the Director of the Domestic Policy Council, Director of the Office of American Innovation and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives,” Trump explained. “In these roles, she helped develop and manage the transformational domestic policy agenda of my administration. Brooke has spent the past four years as the founder and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and America First Works (AFW), building a team of loyal patriots, and championing the policies of our America First agenda.”

Trump elaborated that Brook’s “commitment to support the American farmer, defense of American food self-sufficiency and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American small towns is second to none.”

“A proud graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with honors,” the Republican added, before mentioning Rollins’ family. “From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational family farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner’s experience, along with deep policy credentials in both nonprofit and government leadership at the state and national levels.”

Learn all about Rollins’ marriage, children and family below.

Is Brooke Rollins Married?

Rollins is married to her husband, Mark Rollins, according to her alma mater, Texas A&M University. The spouses currently liv in Fort Worth, Texas, together.

Does Brooke Rollins Have Children?

Rollins and her husband share children. Per Texas A&M University, Rollins is a mother to four children. The school’s website points out that the spouses “spend a majority of their free time taxiing their four children to baseball games, cattle shows, piano lessons and Aggie football games.’

What Is Brooke Rollins’ Net Worth?

It’s unclear where Rollins’ net worth stands as of 2024.