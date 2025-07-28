Brooke Hogan’s Net Worth: How Much Money Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Has

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Brooke Hogan may have grown up in the shadow of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, but she’s spent years carving out her own place in the spotlight. From reality shows like Hogan Knows Best to her music career and hosting gigs, Brooke has worn many hats in the entertainment world.

Following the sudden death of her father in July 2025, public interest in Brooke’s life—both personal and professional—has only grown. Learn more about her family, net worth, and personal life below.

Who Are Brooke Hogan’s Parents?

Brooke is the elder daughter of wrestling legend Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea and Linda Claridge (later known as Linda Hogan). She was born in Tampa, Florida, on May 5, 1988, and rose to early fame through her family’s VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best.

Does Brooke Hogan Have Any Siblings?

Yes, Brooke has one younger brother: Nick Hogan, born in July 1990. Like Brooke, Nick appeared on Hogan Knows Best and later faced public scrutiny over legal and personal issues.

Following the death of their father, Nick shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on July 26, 2025. “My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero,” the 35-year-old wrote. “He was the most kind, loving, and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.”

He added, “I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him, and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life.”

What Is Brooke Hogan’s Net Worth?

Brooke’s net worth is estimated at approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Brooke Hogan Married?

Yes. Brooke married former NHL defenseman Steven Oleksy in a private ceremony in June 2022.

Does Brooke Hogan Have Kids?

Brooke and her husband welcomed fraternal twins—a boy named Oliver Andrew and a girl named Molly Gene—on January 15, 2025. In a tribute to her father, she gave their daughter the middle name Gene, his own middle name.