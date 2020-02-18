15 Best BRIT Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Taylor Swift & More

It’s just about time for the 2020 BRIT Awards! Ahead of the show on Feb. 18, we’re looking back at some of our favorite BRIT Awards looks of all-time.

The 2020 BRIT Awards are tonight, Feb. 18, and stars like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and more will be lighting up the stage as the biggest worldwide stars in music are honored. There’s bound to be some amazing red carpet looks, so we’re reminiscing on some of our favorite ones from years’ past. Taylor Swift graced the BRIT Awards carpet in 2015 while wearing a gorgeous black gown, which had a red dragon embroidered on the back. In 2013, she attended the event in another black dress, which featured sheer cutouts down her leg.

In 2018, Hailey Baldwin was the star of the BRIT Awards red carpet. She looked SO fierce in her sequined blue and black gown, which hugged every inch of her body to perfection. The gorgeous model completed her look with dark lipstick and her hair tousled to the side. Kim Kardashian also previously attended the BRIT Awards. In 2015, she wore a curve-hugging, black jumpsuit, which featured cutouts across the top. She also wore a black choker and sky high heels to go with the edgy look.

The ladies of Little Mix came to slay the BRIT Awards carpet in 2019. They didn’t coordinate their looks for the red carpet, and they each looked incredible in their own way. From leg slits to ab-baring gowns, each lady had an ensemble that was perfect for them — and they all looked so stunning!

Click through the gallery above to check out more of the best BRIT Awards dresses of all-time! From Rihanna to Beyonce and many more, there were plenty of A-PLUS red carpet looks at this show over the years!