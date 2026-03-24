‘Bridgerton’ Season 5: Updates on Trailer, Cast & When it’s Coming Out

Image Credit: ZOE MCCONNELL/NETFLIX

Season 5 of Bridgerton is all about the girls. For the first time in the Netflix series’ history, the storyline will focus on the budding love between two female leads, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza), and the actresses are over the moon excited now that production is underway!

According to an official description from Netflix, the fifth season of Bridgerton “spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca. Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Francesca decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

Hollywood Life has the latest updates about season 5 of Bridgerton below!

Who Are Francesca & Michaela From Bridgerton?

Dodd’s Francesca, a.k.a “Fran,” is the reserved Countess of Kilmartin, who has felt out of place in the world for a long time; Baduza’s Michaela is a charming, vivacious key member of the Stirling family, who is actually a “vulnerable young woman who is quick to run the second she feels discomfort,” per Netflix.

Since Bridgerton is a period series, queer love stories “have traditionally been excluded,” Dodd told Netflix’s Tudum in March 2026, adding, “and queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist.”

Baduza chimed in to note, “What we really want to achieve is giving a realistic view of queer love onscreen and [giving them] a happily ever after.”

When Does Bridgerton Season 5 Come Out? Projected Release Date

Netflix has yet to confirm a projected release date for season 5 of Bridgerton. Production officially commenced in March 2026. So, the series could resume sometime in 2027 or early 2028, depending on when filming concludes.

When Does Season 5 of Bridgerton Take Place?

Season 5 takes place two years after season 4 and the death of Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli).

Who Is in the Bridgerton Season 5 Cast?

As previously noted, the leads of season 5 are Dodd and Baduza. They will be joined by returning cast members Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Adjoa Andoh.