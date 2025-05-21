Brett Favre’s Wife: All About Deanna Favre & Their Marriage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brett Favre and his wife, Deanna Favre, have been through some of the most dramatic highs and lows that any married couple could have. From her breast cancer diagnosis and battle to Brett’s personal struggles, the duo stayed together in spite of everything. But Netflix’s latest documentary Untold: The Fall of Favre, which was released on May 20, 2025, is giving viewers a glimpse into Brett’s other alleged controversies.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details about Brett’s wife and their marriage.

Who Is Brett Favre’s Wife?

Deanna is an author and the founder and CEO of the Deanna Favre Hope Foundation. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, Deanna became a fierce advocate in the fight against the illness that affects around one in eight women in the United States.

Brett’s wife wrote about her health journey in an article on Guideposts, recalling the moment she learned of her breast cancer diagnosis.

“That first week of October 2004 was tough, one of those weeks where right out of the blue your life will never be the same again,” Deanna wrote. “Brett was on the phone in minutes. All he could say was, ‘Oh, God.'”

How Long Have Brett & Deanna Favre Been Married?

Brett and Deanna have been married since she was 20 years old. The two met in their small Mississippi town when she was just 14, and Deanna got pregnant with her and Brett’s first daughter, Brittany, when she was 19 years old, according to People.

In her previous Guideposts article, Deanna opened up about Brett’s abuse of drugs. She wrote that her husband “was horribly addicted to painkillers, partly as a result of all the injuries he played with.”

“We got through that. He went to The Menninger Clinic and got help,” Deanna pointed out. “We went through counseling together and he was once again the best friend I’d ever had — and by now, my husband.”

Brett and Deanna also share daughter Breleigh.

Who Is Jenn Sterger?

In Untold: The Fall of Favre, former New York Jets reporter Jenn Sterger opens up about the sexually explicit messages and voicemails that Brett allegedly left her in 2008 during his marriage to Deanna.

“I was at a game, and someone walked up to me and they said, ‘What would you say if I told you Brett Favre wanted your phone number?’” Jenn claims in the doc. “I said, ‘I think I like my job. And I look a lot like his wife.'”

However, Jenn pointed out that she “genuinely thought [she] was being Punk’d by [her] male coworkers because that’s something that happened all the time.”

But she delves into the voicemails that Brett allegedly would leave her, which the doc plays at one point. In one of the alleged voicemails, a voice that sounds like Brett’s says he’s “going back to the hotel” and that he’d “love to have [Jenn] come over tonight.”

“So, here’s the craziest part about the whole scandal — I’ve never met Brett Favre,” Jenn clarifies about the alleged sexting scandal. “We’ve never been in the same room, we’ve never shaken hands, we had no kind of relationship, no rapport, nothing.”

Brett and Deanna have not publicly commented on the Netflix doc at the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).