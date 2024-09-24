Brett Favre: 5 Things About the Former Green Bay Packers Player

Image Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM

From making his mark in the National Football League to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, Brett Favre has recently gained attention for a different reason—his health. The 54-year-old former athlete revealed he was diagnosed with a medical disorder while speaking before the House Ways and Means Committee in September 2024, sparking concern among his fans.

Favre enjoyed 20 seasons in the NFL and has been a well-known and influential figure in the world of sports. To learn more about him, HollywoodLife has gathered five key facts about the former football star.

Brett Favre Played for the Green Bay Packers

Although Brett Favre played for multiple teams, he spent the longest and most notable portion of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He played 16 seasons with the Packers, from 1992 to 2007, including time alongside Aaron Rodgers—who now plays for the New York Jets.

Brett Favre Has Parkinson’s Disease

During his opening statement before Congress, @BrettFavre says he's recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Full video here: https://t.co/bANW0t3SK6 pic.twitter.com/IFQzqC847M — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2024

Favre recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease while discussing the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. In a video shared on X by C-SPAN, he said, “Sadly, I also lost my investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others. As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me — I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — this is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s disease is a “movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.” While the cause of Brett Favre’s Parkinson’s disease has not been reported, he sustained numerous injuries during his football career. In a 2021 interview with Today, he shared, “[There’s] no telling how many concussions I’ve had, and what are the repercussions of that, there’s no answer.”

Brett Played for Other NFL Teams

Favre began his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991, playing there for one season before joining the Green Bay Packers in 1992. After leaving the Packers in 2007, he spent one season with the New York Jets in 2008, followed by two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009 to 2010, according to ESPN.

Brett Favre’s Stats

Over his 20-year career in the NFL, Favre amassed 71,838 passing yards, 508 touchdowns, and 336 interceptions, according to ESPN.

Is Brett Favre Married?

Favre has been married to Deanna Favre, an American author, since 1996. The couple has two daughters, Brittany and Breleigh Favre.