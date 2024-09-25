Brett Favre Welfare Money Controversy: His Testimony & Mississippi Lawsuit Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brett Favre shocked football fans when he publicly disclosed his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. While speaking in front of the House Ways and Means Committee, the former Green Bay Packers player testified about his welfare funds controversy. So, what happened with the federal funds, and why is Brett being sued? Learn all about his ongoing case, below.

Brett Favre Controversy

The state of Mississippi paid the former NFL quarterback millions of dollars in welfare funds that were meant for underprivileged families. While Brett has not been charged with any crime, he was accused of being involved in the misappropriation of TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) funds. Brett was named as one of the dozens of defendants in the lawsuit filed in 2022, per CBS.

Throughout his September 24, 2024, testimony in front of the House Ways and Means Committee, Brett insisted that he wasn’t aware that any welfare funds were misappropriated. According to multiple outlets, he repaid the state of Mississippi $1 million.

Former NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in his opening statement while testifying about the misuse of welfare funds to Congress. pic.twitter.com/HFSnAiiCQD — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 24, 2024

Brett Favre Has Parkinson’s Disease

During his testimony on September 24, 2024, Brett revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Sadly, I also lost my investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” he said. “As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me — I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — this is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use.”

It’s unclear when Brett first learned that he had the disease, but he’s opened up about the countless head injuries he received while playing football over the years.

During a previous interview on TODAY, Brett pondered over how his memory may have suffered as a result of the concussions or from aging.

“Having played 20 years, could it just be as we all like to say as we get a little bit older, ‘I forgot my keys and they were in my hand?’ Or, ‘Where are my glasses, and they’re on your head?,’” Brett said. “I wonder if that’s what it is or do I have early stages of CTE [Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy]. I don’t know.”

What Is Parkinson’s Disease?

Per Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s Disease is “a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.” Symptoms include tremors in the hands or fingers, stiffness or trouble with movement. The disease cannot be cured, but there are medications that can help a patient manage the symptoms.

How Old Is Brett Favre?

Brett is 54 years old as of September 2024.