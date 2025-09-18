Who Was Brad Everett Young? Remembering the Actor & Photographer From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Image Credit: Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Brad Everett Young died on September 15, 2025, hours after getting into a car accident in California. He was 46. The late actor and photographer was recognized for his appearances in TV shows, such as Boy Meets World and Grey’s Anatomy.

“Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” Young’s his publicist, Paul Christensen, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official [a nonprofit dedicated to preserving music and art programs in schools around the country].”

Below, Hollywood Life is remembering Young for his life, career and legacy.

What Were Some of Brad Everett Young’s Movies & TV Shows?

Young made numerous one-off appearances on television and in films. Among his most recognizable roles were in Boy Meets World, Felicity, Grey’s Anatomy and Numb3rs. Young’s most famous film performances were in the movies Love & Basketball, Charlie’s Angels (2000), Jurassic Park III, I Love You, Man, The Artist and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (2017).

He was both an actor and a celebrity photographer and became a known face at red carpet events. During a 2015 interview, Young recalled the early days of his career.

“L.A. was just the place where I could make those decisions with all the job opportunities the town offered,” he said at the time. “In the first month here, I went out on my first audition for a TV series, booked it, joined the Screen Actors Guild, and the rest was history. “I absolutely fell in love with everything in this business and the journey and strength it takes to accomplish what you want in it.”

What Grey’s Anatomy Character Did Brad Everett Young Play?

Brad was credited for playing an “appendectomy patient,” per IMDb.

How Did Brad Everett Young Die?

Young died after he succumbed to injuries from a car accident, THR reported. On September 14, 2025, he was driving along the 134 Freeway in Southern California and was hit by a vehicle that was driving the wrong way. According to the outlet, Young died at the scene, while the other drive survived the collision.