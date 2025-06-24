Bobby Sherman’s Wife: About Brigitte & His Ex-Wife Patti

Image Credit: Jason Kempin

Bobby Sherman found a lasting love with his second wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman. After tying the knot, the couple stayed together for the remainder of Bobby’s life, which ended in June 2025 after a battle with stage 4 kidney cancer. Brigitte penned a heartbreaking tribute to honor the late actor and singer, calling him the Prince Charming to her Cinderella.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” Brigitte wrote in her statement, which actor and friend John Stamos shared to his Instagram on June 24, 2025. “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me.”

Below, learn about Bobby’s marriage to Brigitte and his previous marriage.

How Many Times Was Bobby Sherman Married?

Bobby was married twice. His first wife was Patti Carnel, and his second was Brigitte.

Brigitte Poublon Sherman

After marrying Brigitte in 2011, Bobby and his wife created their foundation, the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, which provides children in Ghana with musical and educational programs.

In her tribute to Bobby, Brigitte revealed how the “Easy Come, Easy Go” singer spent his final days with her.

“As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished,” Brigitte wrote in her statement. “He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes—Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners. … Rest gently, my love.”

Brigitte moved to the United States in the 1960s as a political refugee from Jakarta, Indonesia, and grew up in South Central Los Angeles, according to her and Bobby’s foundation. She worked in real estate by obtaining her license and studied law and business at UCLA. Upon retiring from real estate, Brigitte focused on philanthropy with Bobby, who, in addition to his acting and music career, became an EMT in L.A.

Patti Carnel

Before finding love with Brigitte, Bobby was married to Patti. They were reportedly married from 1971 to 1979.

How Many Kids Does Bobby Sherman Have?

Bobby is survived by two children, sons Tyler and Christopher, whom he shared with his first wife, Patti.