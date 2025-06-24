Bobby Sherman’s Net Worth: How Much the Late Singer Had

Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

Bobby Sherman, the actor and musician known for his teen heartthrob status in the 1960s and ’70s, died in June 2025. He was 81. Though fans and his loved ones mourned his death, Bobby will be remembered for his charm and talent, which helped him build a legacy, his net worth and his overall success under the spotlight. Bobby’s wife, Brigitte, confirmed his death in a heart-wrenching public statement, which fellow teen idol and friend John Stamos shared to his Instagram account.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” Brigitte’s statement read. “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me.”

Leading up to his death, Bobby had been living with cancer, and Brigitte pointed out how “brave, gentle and full of light” the actor was until the end of his life.

“As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished,” Brigitte’s statement continued. “He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes—Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners.”

Brigitte tied up her tribute to Bobby by adding that he “lived with integrity, gave without hesitation, and loved with his whole heart. And though our family feels his loss profoundly, we also feel the warmth of his legacy—his voice, his laughter, his music, his mission.”

Below, learn about Bobby’s life, career and legacy in show business.

Who Was Bobby Sherman?

As Brigitte pointed out in her public statement, Bobby was known for his work as a singer and actor. Among his most famous songs were “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” “Little Woman” and “La La Land.” As his music career steadily became more successful in the ’60s, Bobby was cemented as a teenage icon by starring in Here Come the Brides.

But Bobby also made sure to answer another calling: by becoming an EMT in Los Angeles. In her statement, Brigitte noted that her late husband “was a man of service” and “traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD.”

“He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like—quiet, selfless, and deeply human,” Brigitte added.

Bobby Sherman’s Net Worth

Bobby rose to fame as a teen idol and, therefore, increased his net worth over time. Before he died in June 2025, Bobby had a net worth of around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Bobby Sherman’s Wife?

As previously mentioned, Bobby’s wife is Brigitte Poublon Sherman. The two got married in 2011 and stayed together for the rest of his life.

Did Bobby Sherman Have Children?

Yes, Bobby was a father of two sons, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Patti Carnel. His children’s names are Tyler and Christopher, which Brigitte acknowledged in her public statement.

Bobby Sherman’s Cancer Battle & Health

Less than three months before he died, Bobby’s cancer battle was disclosed in March 2025. He had been battling stage 4 kidney cancer, and he died on June 24, 2025, when he was 81.