Bobby Sherman’s Cancer Battle: About the Late Teen Idol’s Health

Bobby Sherman, the beloved 1960s and ’70s teen idol known for hits like “Little Woman” and his role on Here Come the Brides, passed away on June 24, 2025, at the age of 81.

His wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced his death on Tuesday, with family friend John Stamos sharing her heartfelt message: “Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace.” In the final months of his life, the singer-turned-actor faced a private but difficult battle with stage 4 kidney cancer, which his wife publicly revealed earlier this year. As tributes pour in, fans are reflecting on Sherman’s enduring legacy and the strength he showed in his final days.

Who Was Bobby Sherman?

Sherman was a pop culture sensation of the late 1960s and early ’70s, known for his boyish charm, chart-topping hits, and television stardom. He first rose to national fame as a regular on the ABC musical series Shindig! before securing his breakout acting role as Jeremy Bolt on the TV show Here Come the Brides. His music career took off soon after, with hits like “Little Woman,” “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” and “Easy Come, Easy Go.”

By the end of 1972, Sherman had amassed an impressive musical résumé that included seven gold singles, one platinum single, and ten gold albums. Known for his clean-cut image and heartfelt pop songs, Sherman was a fixture on magazine covers and a favorite among young fans across the country.

In the decades that followed, he stepped away from the spotlight to serve as an emergency medical technician and the chief medical training officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, where he taught first aid and CPR to department recruits.

How Did Bobby Sherman Die?

Sherman passed away on June 24, 2025, at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 81, after battling stage‑4 cancer.

What Was Bobby Sherman’s Cancer Battle Like?

In March 2025, Sherman’s wife publicly disclosed his diagnosis of stage‑4 kidney cancer. By April, she shared that “his body was shutting down” as the disease progressed. Despite his condition, he remained at home under family care until his passing.

Who Is Bobby Sherman’s Wife?

Sherman was married to Brigitte Poublon Sherman since July 18, 2010. In her Instagram tribute after his death, she described their 29‑year marriage and remembered him as “brave, gentle, and full of light,” noting how he held her hand in his final moments.

How Many Children Did Bobby Sherman Have?

Sherman had two sons—Christopher and Tyler—from his first marriage to Patti Carnel (1971–1977). He also leaves behind six grandchildren.