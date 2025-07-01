Bobby Bonilla Day: What it Is, His Net Worth, Contract Details & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

New York Mets fans know what July 1 is: it’s Bobby Bonilla Day! For anyone who isn’t aware, the day recognizes the former team member, who is currently 62 years old with a sky-high net worth, as he gets his yearly paycheck of more than $1 million. However, the annual pay day for Bobby has sparked major controversy because of one obvious reason — he isn’t a player anymore. So, what’s in Bobby’s Mets contract that pays him every summer?

Learn all about Bobby, his former MLB career and his contract with the Mets below.

Who Is Bobby Bonilla?

Bobby is a former third baseman and outfield of Major League Baseball. Mostly known for his time playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates, then on and off for the New York Mets, the Bronx native also played for the Chicago White Sox, the Baltimore Orioles, the Florida Marlins, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Considered one of the MLB’s best betters and overall players from the 1980s and 1990s, Bobby received multiple accolades while playing for the Pirates. But it was his signing with the Mets that got him more attention — and controversy — upon becoming the highest paid player in the league at the time.

Bobby retired by the end of the 2001 baseball season.

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Just a reminder: Bobby Bonilla receives a check for $1,193,248.20 from the Mets today, something he’s been cashing in on every July 1 from 2011 through 2035. pic.twitter.com/TX7mG2gHv8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 1, 2025

What Is Bobby Bonilla Day?

Bobby Bonilla Day has become a phenomenon in Mets fandom. While it’s not an official holiday, Bobby Bonilla Day is every July 1 when the former athlete is paid $1.19 million, a pay day that came with the contract he signed with the Mets.

Bobby Bonilla’s Net Worth in 2025

Bobby currently has a net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Bobby Bonilla’s Salary?

Bobby earns a whopping $1.45 million in an annual salary, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What’s in Bobby Bonilla’s Contract?

Though Bobby hasn’t played for the Mets since 1999, he is being paid by the organization through 2035 thanks to his contract. In 2000, the Mets agreed to pay Bobby the remainder of his contract, $5.9 million, in annual payments of nearly $1.2 million through 2035 along with a negotiated 8 percent interest.

Back then, the Mets were invested in a Bernie Madoff account, which had a promising double-digit return, and the team was expected to earn a huge profit off if it worked. However, as many are aware, Bernie was the mastermind behind the largest Ponzi scheme in history. So, the account fell through, and from 2011 through 2035, the Mets have to pay Bobby a huge paycheck every July 1. Additionally, Bobby is in a second deferred contract with the Mets, and the Orioles have been paying him $500,000 per year since 2004. This contract is expected to last 25 years.

Now, under the ownership of Steve Cohen, the Mets have honored Bobby Bonilla Day along with his contractual yearly payments, of course.