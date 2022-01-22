Bob Newhart’s Children: Everything To Know About The 92 Year Old Star’s 4 Kids

Bob Newhart is an Emmy winner and film & TV icon, but he’s also the proud father of 4 amazing children! Find out more about them here.

Bob Newhart, 92, is an American actor and comedian who’s accomplished more in his epic career than most people in the business can say. In addition to his incredibly popular program The Bob Newhart Show which became a hit in the ’70s, the Oak Park, Illinois native has appeared in countless shows and films as a beloved figure, finally winning an Emmy in 2013 for his character Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

In addition to his successful, longstanding career, Bob also has a decades-long romance with his wife, Virginia Quinn, or “Ginny” with whom he was set up on a blind date by Buddy Hackett. “[Buddy said], ‘I’ve got a girl for you. She’s going with another guy, but I don’t think he’s right for her, so I’m going to fix you up on a blind date,’” the Elf star told People in 2019. “‘You’ll meet her, and you’ll date and you’ll get married. Then you’ll have kids, and you’ll call one of the kids, Buddy.’”

Robert, Timothy, Jennifer, and Courtney together, as well as 10 grandchildren! “I’ve always said: “I don’t care how successful you’ve been in this business, if you haven’t had a good family life, what have you really achieved? Not an awful lot,” Bob told Well the two did end up getting married (in 1963) and having kids — four kids, to be exact. The pair share, andtogether, as well as 10 grandchildren! “I’ve always said: “I don’t care how successful you’ve been in this business, if you haven’t had a good family life, what have you really achieved? Not an awful lot,” Bob told Guideposts

Find out more about the happy couple’s four adult children below.

Robert Newhart

Robert was born on November 4, 1963. The oldest of his four siblings, Robert has pretty much liked to stay out of the spotlight for the most part, although he did follow in his father’s footsteps for one film, Heart and Souls, in 1993.

Timothy Newhart

Bob and Ginny welcomed their second son, Timothy, in 1969. Although Timothy didn’t continue on with a career in entertainment, he did work in the early ’90s as a production assistant on his father’s show Newhart as well as on the popular flick Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In addition, he worked as an associate on the TV series Get a Life from 1991-1992.

Jennifer Newhart

Jennifer was born in 1970 and, unlike her older brothers, she stayed out of the entertainment business and didn’t try and follow her father for a career path in show business. Not much can really be found about Jennifer as she likes to stay out of the spotlight. She has, however, joined her father (along with her siblings and mother Ginny) for a few red carpet events here and there.

Courtney Newhart

Courtney, the youngest child of the Newhart clan, was born in 1977. Courtney once appeared on her father’s program Newhart in 1986 and also earned a credit as a production assistant on George & Leo in 1997, although her acting/entertainment industry credits don’t really expand from there. Much like her siblings, Courtney has left the showbiz stuff up to dad and has stayed more focused on raising family!