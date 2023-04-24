Bob Newhart’s Wife: Everything To Know About Ginnie & Their Marriage After Her Death At 82

Bob Newhart is a comedian and actor known for his sitcoms, The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, and for the Elf movie.

He was married to Ginnie Newhart for over six decades.

Together they welcomed four children.

Ginnie died on Apr. 23, 2023, at the age of 82.

From The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, to the Christmas classic Elf, the legendary Bob Newhart, 93, has been a household name for decades. During his career, Bob has gone on to win many prestigious awards including a Golden Globe, a Grammy Award, and an Emmy Award! These days, the brilliant actor has been mourning the loss of his wife, Ginnie Newhart, who died on Apr. 23, 2023, at the age of 82. Bob took to Twitter and Facebook the following day to issue a public statement about the somber news. “We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart – Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was our rock and we miss her terribly. – The Newhart Family,” he wrote on both of his social media accounts. Amid the news of Ginnie’s death, here is everything to know about her and Bob’s marriage, their love story, and their four children.

Bob Newhart’s Wife

We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart – Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was our rock and we miss her terribly. – The Newhart Family — Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) April 24, 2023

The Legally Blonde 2 star and his wife were complete couple goals during their 60-year-long marriage. Ginnie was a successful director for many years and also appeared on The Bob Newhart Show various times throughout the 1970s. Her late father, Bill Quinn, was also a successful actor who starred in Archie Bunker’s Place and more. Amid Ginnie’s passing, her former co-star and Newhart actress Julia Duffy publicly mourned the loss of Bob’s wife on Apr. 24. “Funny, candid, huge heart. Gave me the best advice in everything from decorating to childbirth and children and yes, husbands. I loved her. RIP Ginnie Newhart,” she wrote, via Twitter.

Their Marriage

Bob has spoken publicly about his over half a century marriage to Ginnie many times. Most recently, months ahead of her passing, he took to Twitter to share a series of throwback photos for their 60th anniversary on Jan. 12, 2023. “Sixty years ago today, after being set up on a blind date by Buddy Hackett, Bob Newhart married Virginia Quinn on January 12, 1963,” his romantic caption began. “In honor of this amazing milestone, we wanted to share some of our favorite photos.”

Ginnie was often referred to as Bob’s biggest support system over his long career. In 2020, he gushed about her during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “She’d be in the dressing room. She’d say, ‘Something’s wrong with the sound system. I couldn’t hear anything,’ ” he recalled at the time. “I said, ‘Honey, nothing was wrong with the sound system. They didn’t laugh!'” Bob also credited “laughter” as the key to the “longevity” of his marriage.

Bob & Ginnie Newhart’s Children

During Bob and Ginnie’s long marriage, the lovebirds welcomed four kids! Their family includes two daughters, Courtney (b. 1977), Jennifer (age unknown), and two sons, Robert William (b. 1963), and Timothy (age unknown). The proud father’s Facebook page features photos of his children from various outings over the years, including a throwback photo with all of his family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. He also posed with Courtney in Oct. 2012, while the two grabbed a meal together. “Bob with daughter Courtney,” they captioned the photo at the time. Bob also posed with his son, Tim, in 2016, alongside his granddaughters, Bella and Caroline. “Off to the Emmys with wife Ginnie, son Tim and granddaughters Bella and Caroline,” he wrote on the caption.