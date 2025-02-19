Blackpink Concert Ticket Prices 2025: How Much Will Tour Tickets Cost?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

Blackpink is headed on tour! The K-pop girl group, formed by Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie, is going on tour! Known for their chart-topping hits, the members have pursued solo projects but haven’t disbanded. Although it’s been a while since they released new music, they’re still hitting the road to give fans what they want.

According to Variety, Rosé revealed in an interview with The Cut magazine, “We knew there was no reason for us to stop it.” She added, “As much as we all needed some time to go out and explore and be our own people, we still have business left to do. We’ve got to do some more damage. We will be coming out with new music soon.”

Find out where and when the girls are headed on tour below, as Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know.

When Is Blackpink Going on Tour in 2025?

The four-member group will perform throughout the summer of 2025, with one final show scheduled for early 2026. Some destinations will feature multiple nights of concerts.

How Much Do Blackpink Concert Tickets Cost?

At the time of publication, ticket prices for the upcoming tour haven’t been announced. Tickets go on sale on February 27, 2025, at 3:00 PM EST through Live Nation, according to Cosmopolitan.

For reference, tickets for their last tour, the Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), varied in price depending on venue and seating.

Blackpink Tour Concert Locations

The group is headed to:

July 5, 2025 – Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium

July 6, 2025 – Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium

July 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

July 18, 2025 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

July 22, 2025 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Stadium

July 26, 2025 – New York, New York at Citi Field

August 2, 2025– Paris, France at Stade de France

August 6, 2025 – Milan, Italy at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

August 9, 2025 – Barcelona, España at Estadi Olímpic

August 15, 2025 – London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

January 16, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

January 17, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

January 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome