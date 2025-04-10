‘Black Mirror’ Season 7: Release Date, Episodes & More Details

Image Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

All the weird, creepy, and exciting energy is back—Black Mirror Season 7 has officially arrived.

Series creator, writer, and executive producer Charlie Brooker teased that the new season will tap into a sense of nostalgia for longtime fans, describing it as a return to “OG Black Mirror,” according to Netflix.

“They’re all sci-fi stories, but there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur—just maybe not in an overt horror movie way,” Brooker said. “There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

Find out everything you need to know about the new season, including how to watch, below.

Where to Watch Black Mirror

All new episodes of Black Mirror Season 7 are now streaming on Netflix.

When Does Black Mirror Season 7 Come Out?

Black Mirror Season 7 dropped on Thursday, April 10 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 7 of Black Mirror?

Season 7 of Black Mirror consists of six episodes—and according to Brooker, two of them are essentially feature-length.

“We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length,” Brooker shared during Netflix’s annual Geeked Week in September 2024. “Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.”

The season concludes with “USS Callister: Into Infinity,” a direct sequel to the acclaimed Season 4 episode “USS Callister,” which won four Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018.

Who’s in the Cast of Black Mirror Season 7?

Season 7 of Black Mirror brings together a star-studded ensemble, including Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Will Poulter. They’re joined by a talented supporting cast featuring Issa Rae, Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, James Nelson-Joyce, Jay Simpson, and many others.

Ahead of the premiere, Brooker spoke with Netflix’s Tudum, expressing his excitement about this season’s lineup:

“It’s a thrill working with great actors. It makes everything better,” he said. “They tease out aspects of the character that I hadn’t considered. We traditionally have a mix of well-known faces and up-and-comers, and I think that’s true in this season.”

Black Mirror Season 7 Trailer