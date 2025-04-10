‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Cast: Meet the Actors

Image Credit: Parisa Tag/Netflix

Season 7 of Black Mirror has arrived, and the cast is, as showrunner Charlie Brooker said, “embarrassingly stacked.” The anthology series is perfect for anybody and everybody because each episode can be watched out of order. So, look no further if you struggle to keep up with linear shows because each episode of Black Mirror is like watching a brand-new film.

While speaking with Netflix’s Tudum ahead of the season 7 premiere, Charlie gushed about the star-studded cast they have.

“It’s a thrill working with great actors. It makes everything better,” the executive producer said. “They tease out aspects of the character that I hadn’t considered. We traditionally have a mix of well-known faces and up-and-comers, and I think that’s true in this season.”

Below, get to know the full cast of Black Mirror season 7!

Where to Watch All Black Mirror Episodes

Since 2016, all new episodes of Black Mirror have been released via Netflix.

Black Mirror Season 7 Release Date

Black Mirror premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025.

Black Mirror Season 7 Cast

Awkwafina – Kimmy; previous work: Crazy Rich Asians, Quiz Lady and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Milan Brooks – Elena; previous work: The Windsors and Four Weddings and a Funeral

Peter Capaldi – Older Cameron Walker; previous work: Doctor Who, Paddington and Torchwood

Emma Corrin – Dorothy; previous work: Nosferatu, Deadpool & Wolverine and A Murder at the End of the World

Patsy Ferran – The Guide; previous work: Mickey 17 and Miss Austen

Paul Giamatti – Phillip; previous work: Sideways, The Holdovers, Big Fat Liar and Saving Mr. Banks

Lewis Gribben – Younger Cameron Walker; previous work: Masters of the Air and Generation Z

Osy Ikhile – Nate; previous work: All American, Citadel and Misfits

Rashida Jones – Amanda; previous work: Parks and Recreation, The Social Network and The Office

Siena Kelly – Maria; previous work: Temple

Billy Magnussen – Karl; previous work: The Franchise

Rosy McEwen – Verity; previous work: Apartment 7A

Cristin Milioti – Nanette; previous work: How I Met Your Mother

Chris O’Dowd – Mike; previous work: Girls

Issa Rae – Brandy; previous work: Barbie

Paul G. Raymond – Kabir; previous work: Deadpool & Wolverine and Wonka

Tracee Ellis Ross – Gaynor; previous work: Black-ish

Jimmi Simpson – Walton; previous work: Westworld

Harriet Walter – Judith; previous work: Silo and Succession