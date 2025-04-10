‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Cast: Meet the Actors

Season 7 of Black Mirror has arrived, and the cast is, as showrunner Charlie Brooker said, “embarrassingly stacked.” The anthology series is perfect for anybody and everybody because each episode can be watched out of order. So, look no further if you struggle to keep up with linear shows because each episode of Black Mirror is like watching a brand-new film.
While speaking with Netflix’s Tudum ahead of the season 7 premiere, Charlie gushed about the star-studded cast they have.
“It’s a thrill working with great actors. It makes everything better,” the executive producer said. “They tease out aspects of the character that I hadn’t considered. We traditionally have a mix of well-known faces and up-and-comers, and I think that’s true in this season.”
Below, get to know the full cast of Black Mirror season 7!
Where to Watch All Black Mirror Episodes
Since 2016, all new episodes of Black Mirror have been released via Netflix.
Black Mirror Season 7 Release Date
Black Mirror premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025.
Black Mirror Season 7 Cast
Awkwafina – Kimmy; previous work: Crazy Rich Asians, Quiz Lady and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
Milan Brooks – Elena; previous work: The Windsors and Four Weddings and a Funeral
Peter Capaldi – Older Cameron Walker; previous work: Doctor Who, Paddington and Torchwood
Emma Corrin – Dorothy; previous work: Nosferatu, Deadpool & Wolverine and A Murder at the End of the World
Patsy Ferran – The Guide; previous work: Mickey 17 and Miss Austen
Paul Giamatti – Phillip; previous work: Sideways, The Holdovers, Big Fat Liar and Saving Mr. Banks
Lewis Gribben – Younger Cameron Walker; previous work: Masters of the Air and Generation Z
Osy Ikhile – Nate; previous work: All American, Citadel and Misfits
Rashida Jones – Amanda; previous work: Parks and Recreation, The Social Network and The Office
Siena Kelly – Maria; previous work: Temple
Billy Magnussen – Karl; previous work: The Franchise
Rosy McEwen – Verity; previous work: Apartment 7A
Cristin Milioti – Nanette; previous work: How I Met Your Mother
Chris O’Dowd – Mike; previous work: Girls
Issa Rae – Brandy; previous work: Barbie
Paul G. Raymond – Kabir; previous work: Deadpool & Wolverine and Wonka
Tracee Ellis Ross – Gaynor; previous work: Black-ish
Jimmi Simpson – Walton; previous work: Westworld
Harriet Walter – Judith; previous work: Silo and Succession