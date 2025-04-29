BJ Novak’s Girlfriend: 5 Things About Delaney Rowe

Image Credit: FilmMagic

BJ Novak has successfully kept most of his personal life away from the spotlight. His only famous past relationship was with his friend and former The Office co-star Mindy Kaling. But it appears that BJ has found love with a fellow comedian, who has paved her own her through the entertainment industry one step at a time: Delaney Rowe, best known as a social media content creator to her huge TikTok and Instagram fan base.

Delaney and BJ were first spotted together in New York City in December 2024, and People reported in April 2025 that they were officially dating.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up five unique facts about Delaney.

Delaney Rowe Is a Social Media Star

With a TikTok following of 5 million and an Instagram base of 1 million, Delaney has made a name for herself on social media. She is recognized for sharing comical clips of herself mocking or poking fun at archetypal film characters.

Delaney Rowe Is an Actor, Writer & Comedian

As seen on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, Delaney is perfectly capable of writing, producing and starring in her own social media content. However, it’s taken years for the comedian to get this far. She previously told Vanity Fair in an August 2023 interview that she wanted to be an actor ever since watching Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Delaney Rowe Is From Idaho

Before moving to Los Angeles, Delaney was raised in Idaho.

Delaney Rowe Lied About Going to Culinary School

During her 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Delaney recalled how she made ends meet before finding social media stardom. After working as a hostess, she had an idea about working as a personal chef. So, she created Canva flyers to place into Beverly Hills’ mailboxes and fabricated a resume about attending culinary school.

“Now I’m far enough away from it to be like, ‘Yeah, I never went to culinary school, I fully lied about that,'” Delaney admitted to the publication.

Delaney Rowe Was Fired By Stan Lee

Delaney’s faux culinary education history paid off because she landed a gig working for the late Stan Lee. He was her first client, but the comic book writer eventually fired her because she “was hired to make heart-healthy food” and, instead, “would make him red lentil dal and be like, ‘I want veal scallopini from Dan Tana’s, what are you doing?’”