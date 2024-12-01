Billy Joel’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Legendary Musician Has in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Billy Joel, one of the most iconic American singer-songwriters, wrapped up his legendary residency at Madison Square Garden in July, but he shows no signs of slowing down.

On November 28, the 75-year-old “Piano Man” teased new music on John Mayer‘s new SiriusXM show How’s Life. During the pilot episode, Joel unveiled a song titled “Every Time,” describing it as a long-standing idea he’s been working on for years. He referred to the track as a “spare part” he’s been trying to figure out for “years and years.”

Joel’s last release was in February 2024, when he dropped “Turn The Lights Back On,” marking his first new song in 17 years.

As the legendary musician continues to create and captivate, here’s a closer look at his net worth and more.

What Is Billy Joel’s Net Worth?

Joel has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Joel Earn His Income?

Joel is one of the best-selling music artists in history, having sold over 150 million records worldwide. His career soared in the 1970s and ’80s, a period marked by a series of iconic albums and chart-topping singles that have become timeless classics. Among his most cherished hits is “Piano Man,” from his 1973 album of the same name.

Throughout his career, Joel has earned significant income from his live performances. During his multi-year Madison Square Garden residency, he reportedly made $2-3 million per show. His 2019 New Year’s Eve performance alone grossed an impressive $4.6 million. From 2014 to 2019, Joel earned a staggering $150 million from his MSG residency, performing 104 concerts to an audience of nearly 2 million fans.

Is Joel Married?

Joel is currently married to Alexis Roderick, whom he met at a restaurant in 2009. After six years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding at Joel’s Oyster Bay estate on Long Island on July 4, 2015.

Before Roderick, Joel had three previous marriages. His first wife was business manager Elizabeth Weber, whom he married in 1973 and divorced in 1982. His second wife was supermodel Christie Brinkley, whom he was married to from 1985 to 1994. Joel’s third wife was cookbook author and former Top Chef host Katie Lee, whom he married in 2004 and divorced in 2009.

Does Joel Have Kids?

Joel has three children: 38-year-old Alexa Ray, whom he shares with Brinkley, and 9-year-old Della Rose and 7-year-old Remy Anne, whom he has with Roderick.