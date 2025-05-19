Billie Eilish Tour: See Dates, Cities & Ticket Prices

Image Credit: Getty Images for LiveNation

Billie Eilish is headed back on the road for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. The tour announcement, made on May 19, 2025, comes shortly after she shared an Instagram video celebrating the one-year anniversary of the album’s release. In her caption, she wrote, “Can’t even believe it’s been a whole year since the album came out. here’s some little clips from when i first played it for some of my friends :’))) truly some of my favorite memories ever. love you guys. thank you all for giving this album so so much love. love love love you.”

As she celebrates the one-year anniversary of Hit Me Hard and Soft—which features standout tracks like “Birds of a Feather”—fans can now learn where Billie will be stopping on tour and how to get tickets.

When Does Billie Eilish Go on Tour?

The singer kicks off her tour on August 16, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.

Billie Eilish Tour Dates & Cities

Japan

8/16/25 – Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

8/17/25 – Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

United States

10/9/25 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

10/11/25 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

10/12/25 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

10/14/25 – Orlando, FL at Kia Center

10/16/25 – Raleigh, NC at Lenovo Center

10/17/25 – Raleigh, NC at Lenovo Center

10/19/25 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

10/20/25 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

10/23/25 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

10/25/25 – Long Island, NY at UBS Arena

10/26/25 – Long Island, NY at UBS Arena

11/7/25 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

11/8/25 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

11/10/25 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

11/11/25 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

11/13/25 – Austin, TX at Moody Center ATX

11/14/25 – Austin, TX at Moody Center ATX

11/18/25 – Phoenix, AZ at PHX Arena

11/19/25 – Phoenix, AZ at PHX Arena

11/22/25 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

11/23/25 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

How Much Are Billie Eilish Tour Tickets?

At the time of publication, ticket prices have not yet been announced. Presale for U.S. dates begins on May 20, and general ticket sales open on May 22. For Japan, presale starts on May 22.

American Express cardholders will have early access to a limited number of tickets when using their card to make the purchase.