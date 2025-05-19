Billie Eilish Tour: See Dates, Cities & Ticket Prices

Billie Eilish is headed back on the road for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. The tour announcement, made on May 19, 2025, comes shortly after she shared an Instagram video celebrating the one-year anniversary of the album’s release. In her caption, she wrote, “Can’t even believe it’s been a whole year since the album came out. here’s some little clips from when i first played it for some of my friends :’))) truly some of my favorite memories ever. love you guys. thank you all for giving this album so so much love. love love love you.”
As she celebrates the one-year anniversary of Hit Me Hard and Soft—which features standout tracks like “Birds of a Feather”—fans can now learn where Billie will be stopping on tour and how to get tickets.
When Does Billie Eilish Go on Tour?
The singer kicks off her tour on August 16, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.
Billie Eilish Tour Dates & Cities
Japan
8/16/25 – Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena
8/17/25 – Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena
United States
10/9/25 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center
10/11/25 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center
10/12/25 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center
10/14/25 – Orlando, FL at Kia Center
10/16/25 – Raleigh, NC at Lenovo Center
10/17/25 – Raleigh, NC at Lenovo Center
10/19/25 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
10/20/25 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
10/23/25 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
10/25/25 – Long Island, NY at UBS Arena
10/26/25 – Long Island, NY at UBS Arena
11/7/25 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
11/8/25 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
11/10/25 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
11/11/25 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
11/13/25 – Austin, TX at Moody Center ATX
11/14/25 – Austin, TX at Moody Center ATX
11/18/25 – Phoenix, AZ at PHX Arena
11/19/25 – Phoenix, AZ at PHX Arena
11/22/25 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center
11/23/25 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center
How Much Are Billie Eilish Tour Tickets?
At the time of publication, ticket prices have not yet been announced. Presale for U.S. dates begins on May 20, and general ticket sales open on May 22. For Japan, presale starts on May 22.
American Express cardholders will have early access to a limited number of tickets when using their card to make the purchase.