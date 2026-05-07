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Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff’s Relationship Timeline: Are They Still Together?

Billie and Nat started out as good friends in the industry, but their relationship has blossomed into a sweet romance.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
May 7, 2026 4:24PM EDT
Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff's Relationship Timeline: Are They Still Together?
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Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff kept fans guessing for months before finally stepping out publicly as a couple. From friendly meet-ups and tour appearances to romantic getaways and, finally, some red carpet moments, their relationship slowly unfolded in front of our eyes.

Below, Hollywood Life has the detailed timeline of Nat and Billie’s romance.

2023

Billie first crossed paths with Nat’s younger brother, Alex Wolff, in 2023 before eventually getting acquainted with Nat. The siblings later became part of Billie’s circle, and their friendship grew through music and touring connections.

April 2024

Fans first speculated about Billie and Nat in the spring of 2024 after photos surfaced of the pair spending time together at Coachella. Around the same time, Nat and Alex posted a fun photo with Billie on social media, which further fueled rumors.

June 2024

Nat later appeared in Billie’s music video for her song “Chihiro,” which immediately had fans analyzing their on-screen chemistry.

That same year, Nat and Alex also opened for Billie during portions of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

March 2025

In March 2025, rumors continued to swirl about Billie and Nat possibly being more than friends after they were reportedly spotted together following the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Soon after, the two were photographed leaving the event together in Billie’s car.

At the time, sources close to Billie insisted the pair were just friends.

June 2025

The rumors reached a new level in June 2025 when paparazzi photos showed Billie and Nat kissing on a balcony during a trip to Venice, Italy. The cozy photos quickly went viral and seemingly confirmed their romance.

October 2025

Even while keeping their romance relatively private, Billie publicly praised Nat and Alex during a Vogue interview, calling them “some of my best friends in the world.”

February 2026

By early 2026, Billie and Nat were no longer hiding their connection. The pair attended the 2026 Grammy Awards together and were spotted sharing subtle PDA throughout the evening.

Nat reportedly celebrated alongside Billie after her big win, and fans quickly noticed how comfortable they looked together during the ceremony.

Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff's Relationship Timeline: Are They Still Together?
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

May 2026

On May 6, 2026, Billie and Nat officially hard-launched their relationship by making their red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere of Billie’s concert film.

Nat was also photographed alongside Billie’s family, including her brother, Finneas O’Connell.