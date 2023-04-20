Bill Hader’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Ali Wong & His Past Relationships

Bill Hader is a comedian, actor, and former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member

Bill has been married once in his life and has three children

The star was spotted on a PDA-filled hike with Ali Wong in April 2023

Bill Hader and Ali Wong celebrated the latter’s birthday on April 19, 2023 by showing off some serious PDA. The actor, 44, and comedian, 41, were photographed on a hike in Los Angeles, where they seemed smitten with each other and even shared a smooch. The sweet snapshots were obtained by Page Six and can be seen here. The reported on-again, off-again couple seemingly couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they held hands during their exercise session. At one point, Bill had his arm around the Beef star.

While Bill is a generally private star, his relationship status has made headlines in recent years. In 2022, his ex-girlfriend, Rachel Bilson, even spoke out about the end of their very private romance. Soon after, Bill and Ali sparked dating rumors. Read on to learn more about Bill Hader’s girlfriend and his relationship history.

Bill Hader And Ali Wong

Bill and Ali met while voicing Angry Birds together in 2016, but they were not romantically linked until 2022. By Dec. 2022, though, Page Six reported that their short-lived romance was over. “They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly,” a person close to the couple told the publication at the time. “They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”

The romance was reportedly kept quiet because Ali had recently divorced her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta. The Dong Won comedian and Justin married in 2014 and had two daughters together. Their first child, Mari, was born in 2015, while their second daughter, Nikki, was welcomed in 2017. “[The divorce is] amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly,” an insider claimed to PEOPLE at the time of the separation news.

Although their relationship was reported to be over, Bill confirmed he had a girlfriend during an April 2023 chat with PEOPLE. He admitted his special lady convinced him to go on vacation, and in a chat with Collider around the same time, Bill revealed he took a mini vacation to San Francisco — Ali’s hometown. With the new photos, there’s no doubt he was speaking about Ali all along.

Bill Hader And Anna Kendrick

Similar to Bill and Ali, Bill and Anna Kendrick met at work. They played the children of Santa Claus in the 2019 Disney+ holiday film, Noelle. Their romance was confirmed in Jan. 2022 after a person close to them tipped off PEOPLE. “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” the person noted. “They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

The insider added, “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

The following month, another insider gave more insight into their relationship. “You can see the chemistry when they’re together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love,” they gushed to PEOPLE. “You’d think she’d be the one kind of running the show, but she’s pretty quiet around him. They’re affectionate but it’s the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other.”

A person close to the couple later claimed they were “in love” with one another. “Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. The source added that while they were “happy with how things are going”, they felt “no rush to get engaged.”

Unfortunately, their love did not last and they split in June 2022. Neither commented on their romance or split.

Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson

Although Bill and the The O.C. alum never verbally confirmed their romance while together, they walked the carpet for the Golden Globe Awards in 2020, a few weeks after they were spotted grabbing coffee together in Rachel’s hometown of Tulsa, Okla. Makeup artist Amy Nadine also seemingly confirmed their romance when she shared a snapshot of the couple before they attended the Golden Globes. “And they’re off to the Globes! The cutest couple ever @rachelbilson and #billhader!” she wrote.

It seemed like Bill and Rachel were made for each other, according to how an insider described their relationship. “They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship,” the source revealed to PEOPLE in Feb 2020. “They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.”

“It seems like a fun relationship,” the person continued. “She won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill. He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive.”

Sadly, the laughs ended just a few months later when it was reported that they had split after less than two years together. Rachel opened up about the breakup during a June 2022 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, which was the first time she addressed the relationship publicly. She recalled that she was forced to stay inside and deal with the heartache due to her being unable to leave her home amid the coronavirus quarantine. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Harder than childbirth,” she told her guest, Aubrey Plaza. “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that, and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Rachel later clarified her comments while speaking to Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast and said the breakup alone was not actually more difficult than birthing a child. “I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else,” she explained in Aug 2022. “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s*** I said was harder than childbirth. Is anything more painful? F*** no. Maybe kidney stones.”

Bill Hader And Maggie Carey

Before he dated some celebrities, Bill was married to his director ex-wife, Maggie Carey, for 11 years. The couple walked down the aisle in 2006 (a year after Bill made his Saturday Night Live debut), and welcomed three daughters together: Hannah, Harper, and Hayley.

Unfortunately, the Barry star filed for divorce in 2017, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The docs also revealed that he was looking for a joint custody agreement. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Bill revealed during a March 2022 chat with The Hollywood Reporter that his girls are the reason he won’t comment about his dating life. “They just want me to be their dad,” he noted. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

In the same interview, though, the Trainwreck star made a rare comment about his and Maggie’s co-parenting as he was speaking about the coronavirus pandemic. “Maggie and I were just trying to keep them calm,” he recalled. “And then, weirdly, it was the other way around. They would really keep us calm.”