Bill Hader & Ali Wong Confirm Romance With A Kiss As They’re Photographed For The 1st Time Together

Officially back on! Barry star Bill Hader, 44, and Beef star Ali Wong confirmed their rekindled romance with a series of kisses and hand-holding while on a hike for her 41st birthday on Wednesday (see PHOTOS HERE). Ali was all smiles as she held onto her beau while soaking up the Los Angeles sunshine. For the outdoor activity, she rocked a simple black t-shirt and black cargo pants, while Bill opted for a red graphic t-shirt and grey sweatpants. As if things couldn’t get cuter, the 41-year-old and Bill even wore matching brown hiking shoes!

The Baby Cobra comedian completed her look with tasteful accessories, including multiple gold chain necklaces and gold hoop earrings. Ali also made sure to protect herself from the bright sun with oversized sunglasses and a wide-brim hat. She was seen with a blue and orange belt bag, while Bill carried a large green water bottle. The 44-year-old also rocked a baseball cap and sunglasses for their afternoon stroll. This is the first time that the lovebirds were photographed together following their brief split in Dec. 2022.

Bill and Ali were first linked in the fall of 2022, however, they “quietly” called it quits in Dec. 2022, per US Weekly. His rep confirmed to the same outlet that their romance was indeed back on as of Apr. 17. The Saturday Night Live alum also quipped about Ali (without naming her) during an Apr. 16 interview with Collider. “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco [where Ali is from], but that doesn’t really count,” he told the outlet just days before the PDA photos surfaced. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

Ali’s rekindled flame is currently filming the fourth and final season of Barry, while she is currently on tour for her Ali Wong Live series across the United States. Bill impressively directed all eight episodes of the final season and is now ready to continue passion for working behind the camera, he told The Hollywood Reporter on Apr. 17. “I would do a feature, for sure. Duffy Boudreau [Barry writer and co-executive producer] and I have written something, but there’s also things that I’ve done, there’s two other ideas that I’m knocking around,” he gushed to the outlet. Meanwhile, his leading lady is still basking in being featured in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list.

The proud mother-of-two posted a photo from the TIME 100 shoot via Instagram on Apr. 13. “Honored to be on this year’s #Time100 list,” she captioned the post, along with a praying hands emoji. Soon after she shared the post, many of her 2.1 million took to the comments to congratulate her on the milestone. “Amazing,” fellow comedian Jo Koy quipped, while Insecure alum Yvonne Orji added, “Turn upppp [sic].” Ali also got some love from This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz who commented, “Heyyyyyy oooooohhh! Congratualtions!!! [sic]”

Ali was previously married to Justin Hakuta, 40, who she had an “unconventional” divorce from in 2022. During their eight-year marriage they welcomed two daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5. Bill, for his part, was married to director Maggie Carey, from 2006 until their 2018 divorce. Together they welcomed three kids: Hannah, 14, Harper, 11, and Hayley, 9.