Bill Belichick’s Ex-Girlfriends: See His Past Relationships

Bill Belichick is back in the football world, this time with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. According to Us Weekly, he said, “I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill.” Bill continued, “I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

The 72-year-old is best known as the former NFL coach of the New England Patriots, where he achieved legendary status alongside star players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Throughout his coaching career, Belichick not only supported the teams he led but also received support from various partners, with a number of significant relationships over the years.

While Bill Belichick has only been married once, his romantic life has been in the public eye due to his high-profile relationships. Let’s take a look at his past relationships.

Is Bill Belichick Married?

No, Bill Belichick is not married at the moment. He was previously married to Debby Clarke, but the couple divorced in 2006. Since then, Belichick has not remarried, keeping his personal life relatively private.

Who Is Bill Belichick’s Current Girlfriend?

Bill Belichick is currently dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former cheerleader. According to Page Six, the two met on a plane in 2022, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2023. Despite their 48-year age gap—Bill being 72 and Jordon 24—the couple has been seen together and appears to be in a committed relationship.

Jordon shared her thoughts on her partner’s new career move, posting on her Instagram Stories, “We are onto Chapel Hill!!!”

Who Are Bill Belichick’s Exes?

Debby Clarke

Debby Clarke is Bill Belichick’s only ex-wife. They were married in 1977, but their marriage ended in 2006. The reason for their split has never been publicly disclosed.

Linda Holliday

After his divorce, Bill dated Linda Holliday, a TV presenter, for 16 years. Linda was a supportive partner, often attending New England Patriots games during his tenure as head coach. They ended their relationship in 2023.