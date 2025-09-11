Is ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Happening? Updates on Filming, Release Date & More

Image Credit: HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

HBO fans rejoiced after Reese Witherspoon unveiled more details about her return to Monterey. Nearly a year after co-star Nicole Kidman revealed that season 3 of Big Little Lies was in the works, the Legally Blonde alum provided a brief update on the show’s progress, including new material from the novel’s author, Liane Moriarty.

“Nicole and I have been waiting,” Witherspoon, 48, told E! News at the Hello Sunshine red carpet in October 2024. “We’re in waiting for Liane Moriarty. She’s going to be turning in something very soon. We’re back to the original author and we’re going to go back to the original characters.”

“It’s exciting, too, because I think the kids are probably a little older now,” she continued. “So that might add another element. I don’t know yet; I haven’t read it.”

Nearly one year later, Variety reported that the season was officially in development.

Here’s a look at everything we know so far.

When Will ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Premiere?

No premiere date for season 3 has been confirmed yet. In November 2023, during a Q&A at a Ladies Professional Golf Association event, Kidman noted that she “loved” working on the acclaimed HBO series and confirmed that she was actively working on season 3.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire,” the Undoing alum said. “And then, this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

The only issue was that fans weren’t sure if Kidman was implying that the entire cast had already begun filming. Other cast members—Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz—did not confirm whether they are on board for the third season. A potential release date was set for sometime in 2024, but production faced delays due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Kidman admitted she may have shared the news a bit prematurely when she announced the next season last November. “I got excited,” the Perfect Couple star told Vanity Fair in a joint interview with Witherspoon in June. “But we are now! We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane is delivering the book. Yeah, and we’re in good shape.”

Who Is in the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Cast?

As of now, only Kidman and Witherspoon have confirmed their participation in the Season 3 cast. Previously, other actors expressed uncertainty about returning for a third season. In fact, Kravitz once stated she “doubted” they would ever return to the Big Little Lies set.

“We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot, and unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. I just can’t imagine going on without him,” the Batman actress explained in a 2022 TikTok video.

Meryl Streep also made a significant impact in Season 2, so fans are hoping she will return, especially considering the way her character and Nicole’s character concluded in the Season 2 finale.

What Happened at the End of Season 2?

At the end of season 2, Meryl’s character, Mary Louise, and Nicole’s Celeste faced off, and more details about Perry’s death were revealed (Perry is played by Alexander Skarsgard). It was revealed that Mary Louise lost control while driving her sons, resulting in the accidental death of Perry’s brother. Celeste also hinted that Mary Louise had abused Perry emotionally and possibly physically, which could have caused him to become a domestic abuser.

The Monterey Five are also implied to have turned themselves in toward the end of the episode, as they approached the police station. This ending divided many viewers.