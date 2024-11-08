Does Bhad Bhabie Have Cancer? Latest Update on Her Health

Image Credit: GC Images

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has hinted at being diagnosed with cancer, just eight months after giving birth to her daughter.

The social media sensation first rose to fame in 2016 after her viral appearance on Dr. Phil, where she infamously said, “Cash me ousside, how ’bout that?” She later transitioned her notoriety into a successful music and modeling career.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 21-year-old’s health, along with more details about her child.

Does Bhad Bhabie Have Cancer?

After Bhad Bhabie hinted at a cancer diagnosis on her Instagram story, revealing that cancer medication had caused her weight loss, her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, posted a video directly addressing the claims—particularly those made by Perez Hilton on YouTube—that the young star is faking her diagnosis.

“How dare you, you vile piece of s**t, say my daughter would lie about something like that? Okay? You’re a dad!” Barbara said in an Instagram video, tagging Hilton.

She continued, “Go find another way to make money besides talking s**t about other people. How dare you? And I pray to God none of your children ever get cancer, okay? I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter is faking this?” According to Barbara’s Instagram bio, she is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

As of now, it remains unclear what type of cancer Bhad Bhabie has been diagnosed with or which medication she was referring to.

Does Bhad Bhabie Have Kids?

Bhad Bhabie gave birth to her first child, daughter Kali Love, in March 2024, with her boyfriend Le Vaughn. She shared the news on Instagram Story on March 15, posting a black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, her face partially covered by a hat and blanket.

In late February, Bhad Bhabie told PEOPLE how she and Le Vaughn chose their daughter’s name.

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” she said. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

In December 2023, Bhad Bhabie appeared in a Marc Jacobs campaign, getting creative for her baby’s gender reveal.