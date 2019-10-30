Bhad Bhabie: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Fought Woah Vicky In Viral Video

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie made headlines when video clips of her getting into a nasty fight with fellow star Woah Vicky went viral. Here are five things you should know about the rapper

Bhad Bhabie, 16, was involved in an intense brawl with Instagram star Woah Vicky, 19, in a studio in Atlanta, GA in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, and it was all caught on video in clips that were posted online. The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, reportedly rolled up to the studio to confront Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Waldrip, since the two young women have had beef with each other for a long time. In the video clips that show them fighting, it appeared that Vicky got the best of Danielle when she got a lock of her hair in her hand, but after the brawl made its way around social media, Danielle took to her Instagram story to clear up rumors that she was the one who lost the fight.

“I’m not even engaging in this bs no more anyone who says I got beat up is delusional this girl ain’t hit me one time she grabbed my hair and some how ended up on top of me the whole time my face stayed untouched not even a lash missing 😂if extra ppl are involved and you and even punch nobody that ait no fight baby girl I want you by yourself! I’m not arguing with ppl who just wanna fight on the internet yk what studio I’m at pull up when you ready,” one of her messages read.

Here are five things you should know about Danielle and her rocky past with Vicky.

1. Her latest fight isn’t the first one she’s gotten into with Vicky.

The two young stars got into their first physical fight in Apr. 2018 when Danielle tried to throw a punch at Vicky at The Americana at The Brand in Glendale, CA. The fight was broken up, though, so it didn’t get too far.

2. She appeared with her mom on Dr. Phil to discuss her “out of control” behavior

Is there any better television than that? Danielle and her mother Barbara Ann were interviewed for the segment “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime” in a Sept. 2016 episode of The Dr. Phil Show. And yes, she did all of those things. Danielle even stole a crew member’s car while they were filming the episode!

3. She punched a woman on an airplane at LAX.

Danielle and her mother got into it with an unnamed woman on board a Spirit Airlines flight departing Los Angeles on February 6. Barbara Ann was apparently taking too long to put away her carry on bags, and the woman put her hands on her throat, according to Danielle…who then cold-clocked her. Police arrived and escorted all three of them off the plane. No charges were filed, but they are all banned for life from Spirit.

4. She’s had beef with other celebs.

Some of them include Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, 29, who Danielle allegedly threw a drink at during Cardi B‘s Fashion Nova launch party in Nov. 2018, and rapper Lil Tay, 12, who posted numerous insults at Danielle on the internet in 2018 after claiming she had her name in her mouth. Lil Tay was also at the first fight between Danielle and Vicky in Apr. 2018, and seemed to be rooting for Vicky in a video of the altercation.

5. She’s already been the victim of a celebrity death hoax.

Rumors surfaced online that Danielle shockingly committed suicide after being bullied when her Dr. Phil episode aired. That rumor thankfully wasn’t true; she’s alive and well, as we can tell, from her recent fearless fighting.