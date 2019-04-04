Beyonce & Jay-Z: See Their Best Couple Looks On Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

In honor of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 11th wedding anniversary, take a look back at their most iconic looks as a couple of all time!

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been crazy in love for over a decade, and they get hotter by the day. It’s the power couple’s 11th wedding anniversary today, April 4, and it’s incredible to see how they’ve grown as partners in life, and as artists. They’ve welcomed three kids together — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter — who they basically worship. And while they’ve gone through major ups and downs (Anyone thirsty for some Lemonade?), they always manage to come out on top. And looking impossibly fly, no less!

Take their two On The Run tours. Bey and Jay have collaborated on enough songs together to write albums (The Carters) and tour together, and they’re all jams. “Crazy in Love”, “Drunk in Love”, “03 Bonnie & Clyde”, “Upgrade U”, anyone? Maybe even better than hearing them perform in concert is seeing the outfits they pull out for the tours. They always look insanely cool. Who could forget their truly iconic looks when they kicked off the first On The Run tour in 2014? Beyonce busted out onstage during the San Francisco stop wearing a long-sleeved, fishnet bodysuit unzipped down to her navel. She wore a matching fishnet ski mask. Jay didn’t bring the same drama, but still looked hot in Ray-Ban Wayfarers and a black American flag tee under a blazer.

The 2015 Met Gala was also a major fashion moment for the couple. Bey looked like a Barbie with a high, blonde ponytail, but her Givenchy dress was pure scandalous — a completely sheer gown, leaving her only covered up with strategically placed crystals. Jay let her be the star, just wearing a dapper, black tuxedo. So handsome!

For more of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s most iconic looks, scroll through our gallery above. What better way to wish them a happy 11th anniversary?