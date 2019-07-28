Gallery
Blue Ivy & Beyoncé: 5 Times The Superstar’s Daughter Looked Just Like Her Mom

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, a cast member in "The Lion King," poses with her daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles
Beyonce and Jay Z were spotted arriving to their Annual Halloween Party in NYC . The couple dressed as a super stylish Black Barbie and Black Ken Doll set. Beyonce stunned in a Pink Fur Coat and a striped Bodysuit. She wore a mirrored pair of sunglasses as she walked with her Husband Jay Z and cute daughter Blue Ivy into the party.
Beyonce, right, and Blue Ivy arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York
Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the premiere of Annie held at the Ziegfeld Theater in NYC.
As Beyoncé and Jay Z’s oldest child, Blue Ivy has spent major time bonding with her famous parents – and she’s basically turning into a replica of Bey.

Beyoncé’s oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, 7, has been her mother’s twin for as long as we can remember. The stylish young girl is a star in her own right, thanks to her feature on her mother’s new song “Brown Skin Girl” and after years of walking the red carpet. Her latest instance of twinning with her mom was at The Lion King premiere in Los Angeles, in which they both rocked black and silver ensembles, absolutely owning the red carpet.

Blue wore a white blouse, black blazer with silver embellishments, and a sheer black skirt with silver beads throughout as she wore her hair up in space buns. Her mother’s blazer dress was silver and black and was absolutely stunning. Bey had on a matching skirt like her daughter’s and wore her hair pulled back. Bey completed the look with a silver necklace and clutch bag for the evening.

Bey has referred to Blue as her “biggest muse,” but the seven-year-old has clearly gotten inspiration from her mom, too. At just four years old, she proved she’s already a red carpet pro by posing for photographers at the 2016 Video Music Awards in the cutest gold dress ever. Although she stuck close to Bey for her walk into the event, she looked totally comfortable in front of all the flashing lights. Now, we’re patiently waiting until we see her walking a carpet all on her own!

This wasn’t even the most high-profile event Blue has attended, though. Although she, Bey, and Jay didn’t take to the red carpet at the Grammys in 2017, they were inside the ceremony, and Blue totally stole the show in a pink suit. She was absolutely beaming while her mom performed onstage, totally hamming it up whenever the cameras were on her. Okay, Blue is officially the cutest, and you can see the proof that she’s the next Beyoncé in the photo gallery above. Start clicking through!