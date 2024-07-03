‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’: Everything We Know About Eddie Murphy’s Movie

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Eddie Murphy is back for another Beverly Hills Cop installment. In the fourth film of the franchise — Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — the comedian reprises his role as Axel Foley. Now that viewers can stream the movie, fans of the Saturday Night Live alum want to know where to watch it, what it’s about and more.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F below!

What Is ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ About?

According to Netflix, the synopsis of the film follows Eddie’s character, Axel Foley, who is “back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old pals Billy Rosewood and Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

How to Watch the 2024 ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Fans can stream the film on Netflix, as it dropped onto the streaming platform on July 3, 2024.

What Has Eddie Murphy Said About the New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Movie?

Director Mark Molloy revealed that Eddie improvised many of his best moments on screen. Per Netflix, the filmmaker said, “Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’’s improvising. For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”

While speaking with CBR, Eddie reflected on his original 1984 movie. At the time, the comedian was known for his iconic laugh, but he didn’t want to be remembered for that one trait.

“In the ’80s, I was like, ‘I don’t want to be known for a laugh,'” Eddie told the outlet in June 2024. “I noticed some people would do an impression of me, and that’s all they’d do, they’d laugh. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to stop laughing like that.’ I forced myself to stop laughing like that, which is really an unnatural thing. Now I don’t laugh like that.”