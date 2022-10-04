Eddie Murphy Wears Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Jacket While Filming Scenes For 4th Film: First Look On Set

Eddie Murphy, 61, looks like he’s hardly aged a day since he shot to stardom playing Axel Foley, a street smart Detroit cop who moves to Los Angeles to investigate his friend’s murder, in the 1984 box-office smash Beverly Hills Cop. The Golden Globe winner is reprising the iconic role for the upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and in photos from an Oct. 3 night shoot in downtown Los Angeles, it’s clear his Detroit Lions varsity jacket is back in action too. Eddie paired his signature letterman-style jacket with a yellow t-shirt, faded jeans and classic Adidas sneakers. He was joined in the scene by his co-star Taylour Paige, 31, who wore a fitted grey suit and heels.

Eddie will be joined by his original co-stars — Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot — for the 4th installment in the film franchise, following 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II and 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has also been cast in the long awaited movie, which has been in development for over a decade.

Back in January 2021, Eddie shared an update on the upcoming movie, telling Digital Spy, “Right now, they are writing a script. They are getting a script together. We don’t have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers — and we have writers working on it,” he said. “Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script.”

Although there is no release date set for the comedy, fans of Eddie can count on seeing him this year in the upcoming movie You People. The comedy, directed by Kenya Barris, has an A-list cast including Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny.

Eddie has two more movies lined up, Triplets, a sequel to the 1988 movie Twins, and Candy Cane Lane are both in pre-production. But it’s not all work for Eddie! He had the joy of celebrating his daughter Bria Muphy‘s wedding over the summer. The proud dad walked his 32-year-old daughter down the aisle when she marred Michael Xavier on July 9 in Beverly Hills. Bria’s mom, Nicole Murphy, was also at the wedding.

Bria is one of Eddie’s 10 children. He is also the father of Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15. Eddie shares his two youngest — Izzy Oona, 6, and 3-year-old Max Charles — with his fiancee Paige Butcher, 43. Eddie rarely puts his family in the spotlight but in a 2021 appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast he gushed about his kids, saying he “loved fatherhood,” during the extended interview. “I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies,” the actor said. “I am so blessed with my kids,” he added. “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like ‘Oh you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid. My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky.”