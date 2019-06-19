See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jesse Williams, 37, Holds Hands With GF Taylour Paige, 28, Amid Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Wife

Taylour Paige, Jesse Williams
Focus Pictures / Backgrid
Jesse Williams Jesse Williams, star of 'Grey's Anatomy', in Mayfair, London, Britain - 09 Jul 2012
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND ** Florence, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Love is in the air for Jesse Williams and his new beau, Taylour Paige, who enjoy a romantic nighttime stroll through Florence, Italy that culminates with dinner in the city. The two seem inseparable during the outing!Pictured: Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Focus Pictures / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ellen Pompeo, left, and Jesse Williams, of 'Grey's Anatomy'?, pose in the press room with the award for favorite network TV drama at the People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre, in Los Angeles 2015 People's Choice Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Randy Holmes/Abc-Tv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886266dq) Jesse Williams, Sandra Oh, Sara Ramirez Grey's Anatomy - 2005 ABC-TV USA Television View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jesse Williams got cozy with his girlfriend Taylour Paige when the lovebirds took a stroll in Florence, Italy on June 18 at the same time he’s been involved in a divorce and custody battle with his ex-wife

Jesse Williams, 37, looked calm and comfortable with his lady love Taylour Paige, 28, when they walked hand-in-hand on the stoned streets in beautiful Florence, Italy on June 18. The Grey’s Anatomy star may be going through a tough divorce and custody battle with his ex Aryn Drake-Lee, 39, but he didn’t seem at all bothered about it during his latest romantic outing. He wore a black T-shirt and long black shorts during the walk while Taylour wore a denim jacket over a tanned patterned dress and the lovebirds seemed to be taking in the stunning sights as Jesse held a camera in his hand.

Jesse and Taylour’s Italian getaway seems to prove things are going great for the couple. They grabbed a bite to eat and at one point, Taylour linked her arm in Jesse’s cozying up to him. It’s the second time they were seen getting close within a month. In May, Jesse shared a photo showing him posing with the actress on a boat during a trip in Colombia, where they went to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Before that, they made their debut red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show in New York on May 5.

Jesse’s headline-making outings with Taylour come in the midst of his known battle with Aryn. The former husband and wife, who were together for over a decade, filed for divorce in Apr. 2017 and have been fighting for their rights involving alimony and support payments as well as custody of their two children, Sadie, 5, and Maceo, 3. Although a court ordered Jesse to pay Aryn more than $50,000 per month in child support as well as $50,695 in spousal support in 2018, Aryn claims he still owes her almost $1 million in past due support, according to The Blast.

Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige
Focus Pictures / Backgrid

Let’s hope Jesse and Aryn can work things out soon! In the meantime, he seems to be making sure he still enjoys himself with Taylour, and we wish them both the best!