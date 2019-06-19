Jesse Williams, 37, Holds Hands With GF Taylour Paige, 28, Amid Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Wife

Jesse Williams got cozy with his girlfriend Taylour Paige when the lovebirds took a stroll in Florence, Italy on June 18 at the same time he’s been involved in a divorce and custody battle with his ex-wife

Jesse Williams, 37, looked calm and comfortable with his lady love Taylour Paige, 28, when they walked hand-in-hand on the stoned streets in beautiful Florence, Italy on June 18. The Grey’s Anatomy star may be going through a tough divorce and custody battle with his ex Aryn Drake-Lee, 39, but he didn’t seem at all bothered about it during his latest romantic outing. He wore a black T-shirt and long black shorts during the walk while Taylour wore a denim jacket over a tanned patterned dress and the lovebirds seemed to be taking in the stunning sights as Jesse held a camera in his hand.

Jesse and Taylour’s Italian getaway seems to prove things are going great for the couple. They grabbed a bite to eat and at one point, Taylour linked her arm in Jesse’s cozying up to him. It’s the second time they were seen getting close within a month. In May, Jesse shared a photo showing him posing with the actress on a boat during a trip in Colombia, where they went to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Before that, they made their debut red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show in New York on May 5.

Jesse’s headline-making outings with Taylour come in the midst of his known battle with Aryn. The former husband and wife, who were together for over a decade, filed for divorce in Apr. 2017 and have been fighting for their rights involving alimony and support payments as well as custody of their two children, Sadie, 5, and Maceo, 3. Although a court ordered Jesse to pay Aryn more than $50,000 per month in child support as well as $50,695 in spousal support in 2018, Aryn claims he still owes her almost $1 million in past due support, according to The Blast.

Let’s hope Jesse and Aryn can work things out soon! In the meantime, he seems to be making sure he still enjoys himself with Taylour, and we wish them both the best!