‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams Cuddles With His Bikini-Clad Girlfriend In Colombia

Jesse Williams is still battling his ex Aryn Drake-Lee in court — but that didn’t stop him from stripping down and soaking up the sun in Colombia with his new girlfriend, Taylour Paige.

Jesse Williams, 37, is locked in a bitter divorce battle with Aryn Drake-Lee, but the Grey’s Anatomy heartthrob clearly isn’t letting that hold him back from having fun. He took to Instagram on May 28 to post a picture of himself cuddling with his new girlfriend Taylour Paige, 28, on a boat in Colombia’s Isla Barú. The couple lounged together in their bathing suits and their chemistry is unmistakable. The TV star is shirtless, with his sculpted biceps wrapped around his equally fit lady love.

In the sexy snap, the Hit The Floor actress showed off her flawless abs and perfect cleavage in a neon orange bikini top. She accessorized her laid back look by layering on gold necklaces and she covered up from the sun in a bright green bucket hat by Nike. Taylour’s eyes are mesmerizing as she gives the camera a half smile from under her protective cap.

The gorgeous couple went to Cartagena with a group of friends to celebrate model Grace Mahary’s birthday. The Canadian model shared a number of photos to her Instagram page from the trip. In one picture Taylour poses in her bright orange bikini alongside her friends who all wore the same color suits. Another snap shows Taylour sitting on Jesse’s lap surrounded by their friends. Jesse was first spotted with the stunning actress last January during the Sundance Film Festival. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show in New York May 5.

This new romance comes amidst Jesse’s divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee. The pair, who were together for over a decade, split in April 2017 and things quickly got nasty. They’ve since been fighting over custody of their two kids Sadie, 5, and Maceo, 3, as well as alimony and support payments. In 2018 the court reportedly ordered Jesse to pay his ex more than $50,000 per month in child support as well as $50,695 in spousal support. But, according to The Blast, Aryn claims Jesse owes her nearly $1 million in past due support. There’s currently no update on how much longer their divorce will drag on but Jesse appears to be moving on romantically.