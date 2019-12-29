14 Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of The Decade: Rihanna’s Yellow Dress & More

Year after year, celebs go all-out with their looks at the Met Gala, and we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable of them all from this last decade!

The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night, and it allows stars to be stylish, while also stepping outside of the box to fit the theme of each year’s New York City event. Throughout the 2010s, we’ve seen a number of incredible looks on the Met Gala red carpet, but these have wowed us more than the rest. Rihanna turned heads like never before when she hit the red carpet at the event in 2015. She was one of the last to arrive, and she looked like an absolute vision in her yellow ensemble.

The flawless dress featured a super long train, which was perfectly placed in every photo. RiRi looked like the picture of elegance in the gown, and she added even more glamour to her look with an intricate headpiece. People literally could not take their eyes off of her as she posed for photos. That same year, Beyonce was also one of the last to arrive with another show-stopping look. Her sheer, nude-colored gown hugged every inch of her body to perfection. It featured intricate beaded throughout the ensemble, and Bey looked insanely gorgeous in it.

Then, of course, there was Kim Kardashian’s 2013 Met Gala look. After wanting to attend the Ball for years, Kim finally got invited, alongside hubby Kanye West, in 2013. She was just weeks away from giving birth to her first child at the time, and she covered her baby bump in a completely floral, long-sleeved gown. The outfit was mocked by fans and critics, but it still provided a legendary fashion moment that solidified Kim’s place at the event for years to come.

There are plenty of more memorable Met Gala looks to look back on! Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies, along with Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Sarah Jessica Parker and plenty more!