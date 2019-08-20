Headbands — Shop The Trendy Style For Less With These 13 Picks

One of the hottest summer hair trends aside from clips is without a doubt, headbands & some of our fave celebs have been rocking them! We rounded up our top picks so that you can get the look for less.

There have been tons of hair trends this summer – from pretty pearl clips to beach waves, messy buns, updos and so much more. One trend that has been popping up everywhere though, is headbands, and it doesn’t look like they’re going out of style anytime soon. We first saw headbands on the runway during fashion week, or if you want to really go back, we first saw them all over Gossip Girl years ago, but they’re officially back and better than ever. Some headbands are seriously expensive though, especially if they have embellishments such as pearls, which is another major trend this season. So, to help you get the look for less, we rounded up the most stylish but affordable picks, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

There are so many great things about headbands, one of them being, if you’re having a bad hair day, you can just throw one in and look chic. Another amazing thing about them is that there are so many different styles, so you can easily take your look from day to night by adding one into your hair. Whether you’re looking for a structured band or just a wrap – there’s something for everyone in the gallery above.

Some of our favorite headband picks include the Icing Chiffon Twisted Headband, which comes in a bunch of different colors and it’s only $5. The braided chiffon makes the piece look extra fancy, so it’s perfect to add to any look if you’re heading to happy hour after work and want to spice up your outfit. Another one of our faves is The Sis Kiss Pearl Knot Satin Headband, which is a structured headband with a topknot that comes in eight different fabulous shades and is decked out in pearls.

If you’re looking for something that is more effortless and casual than a headwrap is definitely more your style. It doesn’t have a structured body, so you can wear it all day long to spice up a casual outfit. Some of our favorites include the Forever 21 Leopard Print Headwrap which has an elastic band and the Urban Outfitters Tijuana Tie-Back Headband, which is basically just a long ribbon that can be tied whichever way you like.

No matter what type of headband you’re looking for, you will definitely find one you love in the gallery above!