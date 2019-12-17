Face Masks: 20+ Products That Will Hydrate & Rejuvenate Dry Winter Skin

With winter officially here, it’s time to prep your skin for the cold months ahead & we rounded up all of the best face masks that will hydrate skin & leave you with a glowing complexion!

During the winter, our skin gets dehydrated due to the cold weather, and it’s important to use the proper products. Not only do you need to switch over your skincare routine to richer and thicker products, using a face mask to provide hydration is key. To help give you a headstart on the cold months ahead, we rounded up all of the best new face masks that will be sure to rejuvenate your dry, flaky skin. One of our favorite masks is the florence by mills Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask, which not only actually works, but it is also super fun to put on because it’s bright purple! Formulated with charcoal powder, lavender oil, and witch hazel, this peel-off mask works to pull impurities out of your pores.

Another great mask that clears pores is the Tammy Fender Purifying Luculent Masque if you want to splurge. This mask is definitely worth the price, ($215), as it’s made with Fo-Ti and Great Burdock to completely detox and clarify the skin for a fresh complexion. The NeoStrata Clarify Exfoliating Mask is a great option as it’s formulated with 8% Neoglucosamine which gently exfoliates the skin while you sleep so you wake up with a younger, fresher looking complexion.

If your skin is acting up out of the blue, look no further than the SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Mask which is safe for all skin types and is formulated with botanicals that calm stressed-out skin by rehydrating the complexion and soothe any irritations.

One of the best masks is the Sephora Collection Spirulina Mask Stick, which is perfect for traveling or on-the-go. The stick mask purifies your skin and works within five minutes by targeting certain areas of your face that need attention. The Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask is another amazing and affordable option and it’s formulated with Kakadu plum, finger lime, and Tasmanian pepper leaf, which work together to plump up your skin.

There are so many amazing face mask options for all different types of skin which you can see when you click through the gallery above!