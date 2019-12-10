20 Products That Will Rid Acne & Clear Your Complexion This Winter

As the seasons are changing, our skin is being affected & we have all the products you need to banish blemishes, plus, a board-certified dermatologist shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how to clear your complexion this winter!

Whenever the seasons change, our skin changes with it. With winter approaching, you may feel like your skin is breaking out like crazy, but have no fear because we rounded up all of the best acne treatments that will clear your complexion and you can click through the gallery above to see them all! Not only are there a ton of great zit-fighting products, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, shared her tips for fighting acne as the seasons change. “As the weather changes, so does your skin!” Dr. Nussbaum shared. “It is super common to experience a sudden onset of acne breakouts or flares. The trick is to balance acne ingredients (which can be drying) with moisturizing ingredients that are noncomedogenic. As the cold air is drying, you may have to switch your skin regimen to include heavier moisturizers (from serums to lotions), however, avoid ointments and rich creams as they can clog pores and cause acne.”

As for some ways to treat acne in the winter without drying out your skin, Dr. Nussbaum revealed, “I always recommend a good oil-free acne-fighting cleanser twice daily such as La Roche Posay’s Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash which contains 2% salicylic acid to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores as well as lipo-hydroxy acid which removes impurities without harsh scrubs.”

Dr. Nussbaum continued, “A good spot treatment containing benzoyl peroxide works well to decrease blemishes, blackheads, and whiteheads as it is bactericidal (meaning it kills the acne-causing bacteria). I like to recommend La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo acne spot treatment as it has been shown to reduce acne by 60% in 10 days. It is nondrying and fast-absorbing. I highly recommend an oil-free noncomedogenic moisturizer twice a day as well to keep the skin supple and prevent dryness without clogging pores.”

