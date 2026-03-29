Benson Boone’s 2026 Tour: When to Get Tickets, Tour Dates, Cities & More

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Benson Boone is heading back on tour at a major moment in his career. The rising pop star, who earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards, has quickly become one of music’s breakout names thanks to hits like “Beautiful Things” and a string of chart-topping releases.

Boone released his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades in 2024, followed by his sophomore album American Heart in 2025, which helped solidify his place in pop with its mix of emotional ballads and arena-ready anthems.

Now, after wrapping his global American Heart World Tour, he’s gearing up for his next run of shows—the Wanted Man Tour, a new arena tour set to take him across the United States this summer. Below, find out everything to know about Benson Boone’s Wanted Man Tour.

When Does Benson Boone’s Tour Start?

Benson Boone’s Wanted Man Tour kicks off on July 7, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The arena tour will run through the summer and is scheduled to wrap on September 3, 2026, in Casper, Wyoming.

When Do Tickets for Benson Boone’s Tour Go on Sale?

Tickets for Benson Boone’s Wanted Man Tour go on sale in early April 2026. An artist presale begins on April 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. local time, followed by the general public on-sale on April 3, 2026, at 11 a.m. local time.

Fans can register for presale access through his official website and check platforms like Ticketmaster or Live Nation for availability.

What Cities Will Benson Boone Play In?

Benson Boone’s Wanted Man Tour will hit multiple major cities across the U.S., spanning more than 30 shows. Confirmed stops include:

July 7, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA

– Pittsburgh, PA July 9, 2026 – Baltimore, MD

– Baltimore, MD July 11, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY

– Brooklyn, NY July 12, 2026 – Newark, NJ

– Newark, NJ July 15, 2026 – Boston, MA

– Boston, MA July 17, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH

– Cincinnati, OH July 18, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN

– Indianapolis, IN July 20, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI

– Milwaukee, WI July 22, 2026 – Rosemont (Chicago), IL

– Rosemont (Chicago), IL July 24, 2026 – St. Louis, MO

– St. Louis, MO July 26, 2026 – Tulsa, OK

– Tulsa, OK July 28, 2026 – Denver, CO

– Denver, CO July 30, 2026 – Seattle, WA

– Seattle, WA August 1, 2026 – Portland, OR

– Portland, OR August 3, 2026 – San Jose, CA

– San Jose, CA August 5, 2026 – Sacramento, CA

– Sacramento, CA August 7, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ

– Phoenix, AZ August 9, 2026 – San Antonio, TX

– San Antonio, TX August 10, 2026 – Dallas, TX

– Dallas, TX August 13, 2026 – Charlotte, NC

– Charlotte, NC August 15, 2026 – Birmingham, AL

– Birmingham, AL August 17, 2026 – Omaha, NE

– Omaha, NE September 3, 2026 – Casper, WY

The tour spans across the U.S. with a total of 30+ arena shows, making it his largest North American run to date.